Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Bluto, 10th Air Force command chief, highlight 477th Fighter Group Airmen during their visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Several Airmen had the honor of being coined by Maj. Gen. Radliff including: Master Sgt. Heidi Venable, Tech. Sgt. Tonee Kiser, Airman 1st Class Antony Rogel, Master Sgt. Bethel, Tech. Sgt Connor Otten, Staff Sgt. Zelek McNeilly, Staff Sgt. Coleton Williams.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 13:06 Story ID: 428246 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Air Force leaders coin 477th Fighter Group Airmen, by 1st Lt. Kaitlyn Lawton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.