    10th Air Force leaders coin 477th Fighter Group Airmen

    Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff coins Tech. Sgt. Connor Otten

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2022

    Story by 1st Lt. Kaitlyn Lawton 

    477th Fighter Group

    Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Bluto, 10th Air Force command chief, highlight 477th Fighter Group Airmen during their visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Several Airmen had the honor of being coined by Maj. Gen. Radliff including: Master Sgt. Heidi Venable, Tech. Sgt. Tonee Kiser, Airman 1st Class Antony Rogel, Master Sgt. Bethel, Tech. Sgt Connor Otten, Staff Sgt. Zelek McNeilly, Staff Sgt. Coleton Williams.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
