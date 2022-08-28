Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Bluto, 10th Air Force command chief, highlight 477th Fighter Group Airmen during their visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Several Airmen had the honor of being coined by Maj. Gen. Radliff including: Master Sgt. Heidi Venable, Tech. Sgt. Tonee Kiser, Airman 1st Class Antony Rogel, Master Sgt. Bethel, Tech. Sgt Connor Otten, Staff Sgt. Zelek McNeilly, Staff Sgt. Coleton Williams.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 13:06
|Story ID:
|428246
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Air Force leaders coin 477th Fighter Group Airmen, by 1st Lt. Kaitlyn Lawton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT