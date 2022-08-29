Noble Partner Opening Ceremony

Allied and partner nations from around the world gathered at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, for the opening ceremony of Noble Partner.

Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The exercise is being conducted at the Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas in the country of Georgia from Aug. 29 to Sep. 9, 2022.

“We are glad that Georgia and its strategic partners are here to solidify relationships and partnerships though Noble Partner,” said Georgian Defense Forces Brig. Gen Roland Dzneladze. “This exercise helps with stability in the Black Sea region and prepares us for potential conflict in the future. We look forward to the exchange of experience, techniques, methods and military technologies.”

Noble Partner promotes regional stability and security, while increasing readiness, strengthening partner capabilities, and fostering trust. This combined training opportunity greatly improves interoperability among participating allies and partners. It enhances U.S. forces and participating nations with the ability to respond more effectively to regional crises, deter potential adversaries, and meet national defense goals.

The make up of allied and partner countries for this year’s Noble Partner iteration include: the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Romania, Sweden, Japan and many more allied countries totalling 20 in all. While the make up for U.S. forces includes elements from 2d Cavalry Regiment, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 18th Military Police Brigade, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 409th Contracting Support Brigade, 598th Transportation Brigade and the Georgia National Guard’s 122nd Tactical Support Detachment, 1-54th Security Forces Assistance Battalion, 1-214th Field Artillery Battalion and 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.

“Interoperability is not only about technology, but people and processes. Noble Partner allows our Soldiers to develop better battlefield-critical capabilities, like communicating with and understanding Allies and partners,” Col. Joseph Bilbo, Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché for Georgia U.S. Embassy. “Our relationships throughout Europe are critical to ensure we can quickly support U.S. Europe Command and NATO efforts with flexibility and agility.

