Kunsan Wolf Pack members climb their way towards resiliency

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea --

For many years, the Wolf Pack Fitness Center’s climbing wall went rarely used. That is until two Airmen came along and dedicated several hours to upgrading the climbing routes, fueling a passion that keeps them fit to fight.



“The first thing I worried about when I received orders to Kunsan was ‘is there somewhere for me to climb?’” said Staff Sgt. Emilio “Milo” Perales, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief and gym climbing instructor.



After arriving at Kunsan Air Base, Perales met with the other instructor, Airman 1st Class Melchor Sevillano, 8th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, and bonded over their joy for climbing.



“Milo has been instrumental to the rock wall since the beginning and has been good company whenever we climb together,” said Sevillano. “We were both pretty stoked to climb once we got here and even more so after we met each other.”



With Perales dedicating many hours to maintaining Kunsan’s F-16 Fighting Falcon fleet, and Sevillano providing installation security to ensure the Wolf Pack stays safe, they both agree that climbing helps them unwind from the heavy responsibilities that come with military service.



“Climbing is a way to destress just because when you're tied in and on the wall, there's literally nothing else on your mind than what's in front of you,” said Sevillano. “There are no thoughts of work, due dates or anything of that nature because you're currently suspended some 20 feet off the ground and trying to accomplish the goal at hand.”



Perales added that for him, the challenge of climbing was exciting and fulfilling.



“As a kid, I climbed a lot, but then I fell out of it,” said Perales. “I started again three years ago and after that, I was hooked.”



Sevillano described his excitement from climbing comes in two forms--the first being solo climbing.



“When you’re standing at the bottom of the wall and thinking, ‘Oh yeah, I can totally do that,’ and then next thing you know you're tied in and touching the last hold of the route, you’re just purely ecstatic from what you just accomplished,” Sevillano said. “Regardless of if it took you four minutes or 10, you never gave up and made it to the top.”



The other half of enjoyment comes from climbing together in a group.



“When you climb with friends, you cheer each other on, give each other tips and work on projects--routes you are trying to finish--together. I think the climbing community is also one of the most welcoming to new individuals, which is also why many people stick around.



With only 30 people certified to climb on Kunsan, Perales and Sevillano also took an initiative to revitalize the climbing wall in hopes of attracting others to join in.



“The routes looked like they hadn’t been replaced in at least four years,” said Perales. “Together, we spent around 60 hours outside of work upgrading the gym climbing wall.”



In order to use the wall, personnel can attend the certification class at the fitness center every Tuesday at 6 p.m.



“Absolutely anyone can learn to climb because there are no barriers when it comes to climbing,” Sevillano said. “As much as they welcomed me when I first started, I wanted to do the same to others just trying it out for the first time. This is already such a small base and so I definitely think one of the best ways to network outside of work is climbing at the wall!”



To learn more about how to get involved, call the Wolf Pack Fitness Center at 782-4026.

