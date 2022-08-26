735th AMS performs rare en route C-17 engine change

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — It’s rare that the 735th Air Mobility Squadron, located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is called upon to change an engine on a C-17 Globemaster III.

But Aug. 19, the squadron’s maintainers put their skills to the test, teaming up with the 15th Maintenance Group to replace the engine on an aircraft from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

The 735th AMS performs en route maintenance, working primarily with C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft flying through Hawaii on Air Mobility Command missions. Senior Master Sgt. Justin Stanford, aircraft maintenance unit superintendent, explained that C-17 engine failures at en route locations are rare due to engine reliability and monitoring practices.

Tech. Sgt. Derek Lescord, a flight line expeditor, recently joined the 735th AMS and said working on the engine change was a great way to get to know his new team and new base.

“Being pretty new to Hickam, it was amazing to work with my new shop, my leadership, and the other agencies — specifically the awesome folks in the 15th MXG engine back shop,” Lescord said. “It was a great learning experience.”

The 15th MXG, also based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, maintains their own fleet of C-17 aircraft and were able to jump in to assist the 735th AMS team with completing the engine change quickly and safely. The 15th MXG provided equipment, personnel and expertise.

“Doing an engine change is a very complex task,” Stanford said. “This opportunity allowed us to demonstrate our capabilities while gaining vital training, helping our maintainers get the reps required to do this task in the future without assistance.”

The 735th AMS operates the freight terminal, Air Mobility Command passenger terminal and en route aircraft maintenance at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The squadron falls under the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing.

The 515th AMOW, headquartered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, oversees six air mobility squadrons strategically located throughout the Indo-Pacific region in Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Japan and Korea. The 515th AMOW is an Air Mobility Command unit responsible for the movement of cargo and personnel throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 18:35 Story ID: 428183 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 735th AMS performs rare en route C-17 engine change, by Amelia Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.