Staying Connected

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA- U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) held the first beach bash celebration for the Marines past and present that have served with the MEU.



During the celebration, active duty Marines were able to speak to prior service Marines and hear stories about their service.



“It was amazing that 15th MEU held the beach bash.” said Steven Fisher, a retired first sergeant that served with the MEU from 1991 to 1992 during Operation Restore Hope. “Meeting the new generation of Marines is always exciting, we get to see the torch passed.”



After receiving lunch, Marines were invited to play volleyball and cornhole in which the winning team received prizes. The games and food helped improve unit cohesion and comradery while simultaneously allowing the Marines to have fun and relax a little.



“The reason were having the beach bash is to bring the families together, we get so caught up in the mission, were trying to keep us connected,” said Sgt. Maj. Orangel Leavy, the command Sgt. Maj. “Whenever we have the opportunity, we like to bring our family in, break bread together and strengthen our spirit.”



The beach bash was such a great success that the 15th MEU plans to hold the event annually. The Marines had a good time and left with full stomachs.



“It was great to reconnect with the unit after a busy summer,” said Col. Sean P. Dynan, the commanding officer of 15th MEU. “It is important to reconnect with veterans to remind ourselves that we are part of a legacy.”

