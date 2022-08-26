ALS Class 22-F Graduation

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

Airman Leadership School graduated Class 22-F at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 26.



ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.



Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.



Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.



Congratulations to the graduates!



Goodfellow Air Force Base



Senior Airman Obinna Martine Anyaegbunam, 17th Force Support Squadron



Senior Airman Alex Huff, 17th Communications Squadron



Senior Airman Jennifer Lopez, 17th Operational Support Squadron



Senior Airman Robert Spiva, 17th Security Forces Squadron



Senior Airman Magnus Swanson, 17th Communications Squadron



Laughlin Air Force Base



Senior Airman Gaddiel Acquaah, 47th Operations Support Squadron



Senior Airman Shadae Grey, 47th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron



Senior Airman Zachary McDonald, 47th Operations Support Squadron



Senior Airman Joshua Otero, 47th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron



Senior Airman Dylan Servis, 47th Operations Support Squadron



Senior Airman Donoven Tribble, 47th Security Forces Squadron



March Air Reserve Base



Senior Airman Joshua Godbey, 56th Aerial Port Squadron



Senior Airman Randon Marez, 752nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Tulsa Air National Guard Base



Senior Airman Morgan Lambert, 138th Operational Support Squadron

