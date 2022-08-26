ALS Class 22-F Graduation

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Donald Kramer, 312th Training Squadron Special Instruments

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    Airman Leadership School graduated Class 22-F at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 26.

    ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.

    Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.

    Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.

    Congratulations to the graduates!

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    Senior Airman Obinna Martine Anyaegbunam, 17th Force Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Alex Huff, 17th Communications Squadron

    Senior Airman Jennifer Lopez, 17th Operational Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Robert Spiva, 17th Security Forces Squadron

    Senior Airman Magnus Swanson, 17th Communications Squadron

    Laughlin Air Force Base

    Senior Airman Gaddiel Acquaah, 47th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Shadae Grey, 47th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    Senior Airman Zachary McDonald, 47th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Joshua Otero, 47th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    Senior Airman Dylan Servis, 47th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Donoven Tribble, 47th Security Forces Squadron

    March Air Reserve Base

    Senior Airman Joshua Godbey, 56th Aerial Port Squadron

    Senior Airman Randon Marez, 752nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Tulsa Air National Guard Base

    Senior Airman Morgan Lambert, 138th Operational Support Squadron

    This work, ALS Class 22-F Graduation, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    ALS 22-F

