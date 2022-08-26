ALS Class 22-F Graduation

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
Airman Leadership School graduated Class 22-F at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 26.
ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.
Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.
Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
Congratulations to the graduates!
Goodfellow Air Force Base
Senior Airman Obinna Martine Anyaegbunam, 17th Force Support Squadron
Senior Airman Alex Huff, 17th Communications Squadron
Senior Airman Jennifer Lopez, 17th Operational Support Squadron
Senior Airman Robert Spiva, 17th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Magnus Swanson, 17th Communications Squadron
Laughlin Air Force Base
Senior Airman Gaddiel Acquaah, 47th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Shadae Grey, 47th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Zachary McDonald, 47th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Joshua Otero, 47th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Dylan Servis, 47th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Donoven Tribble, 47th Security Forces Squadron
March Air Reserve Base
Senior Airman Joshua Godbey, 56th Aerial Port Squadron
Senior Airman Randon Marez, 752nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Tulsa Air National Guard Base
Senior Airman Morgan Lambert, 138th Operational Support Squadron
