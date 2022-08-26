USACE-issued hunting equipment permits required at Kanopolis Lake Project

MARQUETTE, Kan. --

Hunting equipment permits will be available at Kanopolis Lake for the 2022-2023 hunting season.



The issuance of equipment permits was suspended for 2020 and 2021 because of facility closures due to COVID-19 protocols.



The free permit allows individuals to keep privately owned tree stands, blinds, and game cameras for more than a 24-hour period on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers public access areas at Kanopolis Lake.



Hunting equipment permits are issued at the Kanopolis Project Office (Visitor Information Center located on the south end of the dam).



Friendly reminders to hunters on USACE-managed land:



Operating and/or parking vehicles off authorized roadways is prohibited.

Do not drive past any gates open or closed with any vehicle. Wildlife areas are walk-in only.

All garbage, trash, or any other waste must be removed from project lands or deposited in appropriate receptacles.

Cutting otrees or parts of trees is prohibited. Any tree, shrub or other vegetation may not be damaged in any way, shape or form. *screw in steps, bow holders, trail markers or any other device that could damage a tree are strictly prohibited.

Private lands border public areas. Know your boundaries and do not trespass.

Commercial guiding is prohibited on public lands.

Baiting of any kind is prohibited on public lands.

Be ethical and respectful to your fellow hunters and public land users.



Contact

Kanopolis Project Office

785-546-2294

kanopolis@usace.army.mil

