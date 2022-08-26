Fort Lee CYS touts advantages of on-base Family Child Care businesses

Courtesy Photo | Ever thought of starting your own business as a daycare provider? The Child and Youth...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Ever thought of starting your own business as a daycare provider? The Child and Youth Services staff have a program designed to recruit, register and train providers as well as equip them with tools. There is even a recruitment bonus for eligible new providers and for those who transfer in from another installation. see less | View Image Page

Child and Youth Services here continues to promote a job opportunity that allows individuals to become their own boss while developing a transportable business that most find enjoyable and gratifying.



“A Family Child Care provider at Fort Lee can earn a good income while working from home and managing their own business,” boasted LaTanya Wagstaff, who manages the FCC program here. Those who complete the training and maintain their certification, she further noted, establish a business they can continue at other military installations going forward.



As children head back to school, CYS encourages any stay-at-home parents to consider the possibility of earning the exceptional and reputable title of FCC provider. There are numerous openings also in the CYS program itself. The agency will hold another recruitment fair on Oct. 20 at the Battle Annex Child Development Center to talk about available opportunities and sign-up new team members.



FCC is an integral part of the CYS child care system at all Army garrisons. They are the providers of quality home-based care for children 4 weeks to 12 years old, and services are offered within government-owned or government-leased (aka privatized) housing on military installations.



Wagstaff highlighted the unique qualities of an FCC home that make it a preferred choice for a lot of military families. They include flexible hours with many offering full-day, part-day, extended overnight, weekend and hourly services at their discretion. The care is provided in a comfortable home setting. Families who use an FCC provider could capture as much as a 15 percent cost savings compared to average CDC and School Age Center fees.



All FCC providers are vetted, and only fully qualified candidates are recommended for certification, according to Wagstaff. Providers must complete background checks and regular home inspections as a part of certification.



“Parents recognize that their child's provider is trained to offer developmentally appropriate care, which supports a child’s physical, intellectual, emotional and social growth,” Wagstaff said. “Parents often acknowledge that the training providers complete demonstrates the trust and confidence to leave their children in good hands. [The FCC provider program] helps military families not have to worry about reliable and affordable quality child care.”



Providers receive paid ongoing training for professional development. The FCC program also offers guidance on initial home setup to meet required child care safety requirements.



Qualifying to become a certified FCC provider requires a local background check. The individual must agree to have inspections conducted by the Fire, Safety and Preventive Medicine Offices.



There is a minimum 38-hour training requirement on subjects such as child abuse identification and prevention, first aid and Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation.



“Those best suited toward being a successful FCC provider are energetic, highly motivated, able to convey an attitude of warmth and comfort, flexible and have an awareness of and sensitivity to cultural differences,” Wagstaff pointed out.



To become a certified FCC provider, contact the FCC program office at 804-734-7195.