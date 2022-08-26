Sen. Tillis Visits Cherry Point

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian Schonefeld (left), facilities director for Marine Corps Air...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian Schonefeld (left), facilities director for Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, briefs U.S. Senator for North Carolina Thom Tillis (center), and MCAS Cherry Point Commanding Officer Col. Brendan Burks and the members of the senator's staff on the damage that occurred to on-base housing areas during Hurricane Florence at MCAS Cherry Point, Aug. 26, 2022. While on the installation, Tillis and his staff gained insight into the current and future operations of the air station, such as the incoming F-35 Lightning II squadrons, Hurricane Florence recovery projects, and local environmental conservation efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Senator for North Carolina Thom Tillis and members of his staff visited Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, Aug. 26, 2022.



As a member of the Senate Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committees, the visit provided Tillis awareness of MCAS Cherry Point current and future operations. During the visit to the air station, the senator and his staff learned more about ongoing, large-scale military construction for readying the installation for six F-35 Lightning II squadrons in keeping with Force Design 2030, the progress of Hurricane Florence recovery projects, and local environmental conservation efforts. The group also received insight on future opportunities and challenges aboard MCAS Cherry Point and in the local communities.



The engagement included an air station overview presentation with discussion, a windshield tour with designated stops at the air station’s air traffic control tower, rifle range, military housing, shoreline, and combat fitness field.



MCAS Cherry Point provides quality facilities, ranges, aviation support, and services to promote readiness, sustainment, and quality of life for the operating forces and tenant commands. The air station is home to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, Fleet Readiness Center East, and Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, employing and supporting 23,000 active duty, reserve, civilian, and family members.