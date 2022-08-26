Fort McCoy archaeology team shares knowledge with youth during July 2022 South Post dig

Courtesy Photo | Installation youth participate in a special educational event about archaeology July...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Installation youth participate in a special educational event about archaeology July 22, 2022, at an archaeological dig site at South Post Family Housing at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was conducted with the Fort McCoy archaeological team. For several weeks in July, the archaeological team members with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch and the Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands held a special archaeological survey and dig looking at areas around old concrete tent pads that were once part of Camp Robinson. On July 18, 20, and 22, there were 46 Fort McCoy youth who visited the archaeological dig site to learn more about everything. (Photo courtesy of the Fort McCoy Archaeology Team) see less | View Image Page

While they were busy working a pre-World War II-era archaeological survey in the South Post Housing Area at Fort McCoy, the installation’s archaeological team also took some time to share their experience and work with the installation’s youth.



For several weeks in July, the archaeological team members with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB) and the Colorado State University’s (CSU) Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands held a special archaeological survey and dig looking at areas around old concrete tent pads that were once part of Camp Robinson. On July 18, 20, and 22, there were 46 Fort McCoy youth who visited the archaeological dig site to learn more about everything.



“This dig was a great opportunity to teach the kids about some of the World War I-era Army history on Fort McCoy and introduce them to some outdoor science and history programming cooperatively with the Fort McCoy Child Development Center,” said Fort McCoy Garrison Archaeologist Ryan Howell with the NRB. “It was a happy coincidence that a required environmental-compliance dig also took place on the park grounds of South Family Housing and so provided a safe and kid-friendly location for this kind of teaching and exploring opportunity for the children of Fort McCoy’s Soldiers.



Archaeology team members had pre-placed some “artifacts” for youth to find as they learned about archaeology.



“Seeing the excitement and smiles on the kids’ faces as they ‘found’ artifacts and wondered about them was a real treat,” Howell said. “It reminded me of why I got into archaeology and history studies in the first place.”



CSU Archaeologist Miranda Alexander also enjoyed supporting the learning events for the youth.



“It was a pleasure introducing the children to the field of archaeology and the military history of the archaeological site we were excavating,” Alexander said. “Watching their eyes light up when they found an artifact was priceless. Some of the kids learned that we do not always find artifacts when performing archaeological investigations and that it is okay.



“They continued digging in hopes of finding clues to piece the puzzle of what happened in this area back together,” she said. “There is a good chance that this experience has sparked an interest in some of the children to become an archaeologist or historian one day, and that is a great feeling.”



Tyler Olsen, also a CSU archaeologist who supported the dig and the children’s events, said seeing children enjoy learning about history was good to see.



“I was excited to have the opportunity to share what we do with them,” Olsen said. “Not every child enjoyed the experience, but everyone gave it a shot, and there were many kids who were very enthusiastic. It’s great to be able to share the past of Fort McCoy with the public, and it’s even better when you can see people really connecting with history.”



