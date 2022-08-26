NY Air Guard Airmen train with Brazilian counterparts

Photo By Maj. Michael O'Hagan | Senior Airman Matt Pluhoeski, at right, a pararescue Airmen assigned to the 103rd...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Michael O'Hagan | Senior Airman Matt Pluhoeski, at right, a pararescue Airmen assigned to the 103rd Rescue Squadron of the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Squadron, works with a Brazilian counterpart, on a simulated casualty on board one of the wing’s HC-130 Combat King II search and rescue aircraft during a medical evacuation mission being conducted as part of Exercise Tapio, a joint Brazilian- U.S. training exercise, in Campo Grande, Brazil on August 24, 2022. The New York Air National Guard sent 100 personnel to participate in the exercise as part of the New York National Guard State Partnership Program relationship with Brazil. see less | View Image Page

CAMPO GRANDE, Brazil- One hundred New York National Guard Airmen -including 80 from the 106th Rescue Wing – are in Brazil participating in exercises with their Brazilian Air Force counterparts, which run through August 31.



The Americans are operating from the Brazilian Air Force base at Campo Grande in Brazil’s Mato Grosso do Sul state, as part of Exercise Tapio, a Brazilian search and rescue and close air support exercise.



The training involves 1,100 Brazilian personnel and aircraft from many different Brazilian units.



"These U.S. Air Force personnel will conduct combat search and rescue and close air support operations alongside Brazilian forces to grow our collective ability to meet complex global challenges, counter threats and maintain regional security and stability," according to a statement from United States Southern Command.



The American component, led by Col. Jeff Cannet, the 106th Operations Group commander, includes the 100 Airmen, one HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, three HH-60 Pave Hawk search and rescue helicopters, and two C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft.



The 106th Rescue Wing is based at Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, on Long Island.



The three helicopters were flown to Campo Grande, on board the two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft flown by 14 members of the New York Air National Guard's 105th Airlift Wing. The wing is based at Stewart Air National Guard Base, in Newburgh in the Hudson Valley.



Personnel from the New York Air National Guard's 274th Air Support Operations Squadron, who specialize on calling in airstrikes, and the 107th Attack Wing, which flies the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft, are also participating in the mission.



Two A-10 Thunderbolt pilots from the Maryland Air National Guard joined the team this year to offer their insight into close air support.



The Oregon Air National Guard contributed a four-Airman combat controller team from the 142nd Wing, 125th Special Tactics Squadron, who specialize in operating in austere environments.



This is the second year that the New York Air National Guard has participated in Exercise Tapio. In 2021, 80 personnel and two HH-60s took part in the exercise.



The exercise that year simulated war scenarios, to include helicopter infiltration and extrication, rescues which required a rope to access the patient, separated survivor scenarios, and an urban operation with a vehicle extrication and mass casualty event.



This year's exercise has added aerial refueling of the HH-60s by the HC-130J Combat King aircraft into the mix.

"It's great to be taking part in Exercise TAPIO again with a larger team than ever before," Cannet said.



"The friendships and professional development have grown behind the scenes over the past year and seeing all that come together during this exercise has been rewarding. We look forward to growing this strong partnership for years to come," Cannet added.



The New York Air National Guard was invited to participate because of the State Partnership Program the New York National Guard shares with Brazil's military.



New York National Guard personnel and units take part in joint training and exchanges with their Brazilian counterparts to further interoperability between the U.S. military and Brazil's.



Recent interactions involved a visit by members of the New York Air National Guard's 222nd Command and Control Squadron, which is a space operations unit, with their Brazilian counterparts. Brazilian leaders have also visited New York and observed security operations in New York City.



The State Partnership Program was created following the end of the Cold War and paired state National Guard's with former Soviet Bloc nation's militaries. The goal was to model the ways that democratic military force's function.



Since then, the program has expanded. New York has a partnership arrangement with the South African National Defence Force as well as Brazil.