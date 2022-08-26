Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fallen Warrior: Tech. Sgt. Jason Norton

    Fallen Warrior: Tech. Sgt. Jason Norton

    Courtesy Photo | Courtesy photo of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Norton. (Courtesy photo).... read more read more

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Courtesy Story

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember Tech. Sgt. Jason Norton, 3rd Security Forces Squadron member.

    Norton was born in Miami, Oklahoma in 1973. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1992 when he was
    18 years old.

    On January 22, 2006, in Al Taji, Iraq, Norton was killed when his vehicle was struck by an
    enemy improvised explosive device at 31 years old.

    At the time of his death, Norton did not have a Military Working Dog assigned to him.

    In 2012, The 341 st Security Forces Squadron dedicated the last name Nnorton to one of the newest puppy program Military Working Dogs. MWD Nnorton served 7 years before retiring.

    Norton’s loved ones described him as someone devoted to his two children and that family was everything to him. He is survived by his wife, Cristina and his children, Rebecca and Dalton.

    Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 09:03
    Story ID: 428096
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fallen Warrior: Tech. Sgt. Jason Norton, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fallen Warrior: Tech. Sgt. Jason Norton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT