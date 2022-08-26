For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember Tech. Sgt. Jason Norton, 3rd Security Forces Squadron member.



Norton was born in Miami, Oklahoma in 1973. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1992 when he was

18 years old.



On January 22, 2006, in Al Taji, Iraq, Norton was killed when his vehicle was struck by an

enemy improvised explosive device at 31 years old.



At the time of his death, Norton did not have a Military Working Dog assigned to him.



In 2012, The 341 st Security Forces Squadron dedicated the last name Nnorton to one of the newest puppy program Military Working Dogs. MWD Nnorton served 7 years before retiring.



Norton’s loved ones described him as someone devoted to his two children and that family was everything to him. He is survived by his wife, Cristina and his children, Rebecca and Dalton.



Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 09:03 Story ID: 428096 Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fallen Warrior: Tech. Sgt. Jason Norton, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.