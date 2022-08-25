Post-Internship tracks are serious business, yet exciting ones

Courtesy Photo | At the 2022 Annual Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Operational Roadshow...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | At the 2022 Annual Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Operational Roadshow hosted at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego, medical interns attended the presentation to help decide where to next take their Naval and medical careers, Aug. 25. Capt. Rhett Barrett, (L) Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) medical core career planner, and Lt. Aaron Wickard, (R) NMCSD general surgery intern, discuss post-internship operational career opportunities. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

At the 2022 Annual Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Operational Roadshow hosted at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego, medical interns attended the presentation to help decide where to next take their Naval and medical careers, Aug. 25.



The roadshow highlights the current and projected composition of each operational medicine community with the goal of helping interns make decisions regarding their post-internship career path. Presenters included senior medical corps officers from BUMED, Navy Personnel Command (PERS), and each of the four major operational medicine communities: Surface Fleet, Undersea Medicine, Aviation Medicine and Fleet Marine Force.



What do all of the operational medicine communities have in common? At the core, they serve our Naval and Marine Corps warfighters. This is why such selection is not to be taken lightly.



“Two years ago in these same chairs sat an intern just like you, and one year later — almost to the day — he was in Kabul,” said Capt. Travis Deaton, 1st Marine Division surgeon.



“Do you remember what happened one year ago,” asked Deaton. “The Kabul airport suicide bombing.”



It is indisputable that the business of supporting the warfighter is a serious business. So too is the production of future physicians encompassing the sound leadership traits that will be expected of them.



“We need highly skilled and trained physicians who have developed themselves clinically and operationally as leaders,” said Capt. Rhett Barrett, BUMED medical core career planner.



“This is vital to ensure that the medical corps community helps ensure that the warfighter is ready for any call today — and, tomorrow,” added Barrett.



One intern, with his heart set on becoming an Undersea Medical Officer, is Lt. Aaron Wickard, NMCSD general surgery intern.



“Today’s briefings were highly insightful as to the various medical communities,” said Wickard. “For me it only solidified that fact that I want to serve as part of the Undersea Medicine community.”



Wickard, a Class of 2018 Naval Academy graduate and a Harvard Medical School graduate, is eager to serve with Naval divers.



“I can’t think of anything more enticing than to support the Navy’s dive community — and to know that I too would have opportunities to do some actual diving as an Undersea Medical Officer is exhilarating,” added Wickard.



Another exciting realm of opportunities exist within Aviation Medicine.



“As a flight surgeon, health matters of entire air wing can rest on your shoulders,” said Capt. Ian Laughlin, NMCSD command intern advisor. “Your leadership will look at you, and you need to be ready to provide the medical expertise expected of you.”



"Any one of these operational medicine communities offer unique opportunities to our interns. There is no better way to learn about the fleet operational environment than to join the fleet,” added Laughlin, who is also a Naval Flight Surgeon. “At the end of the day it’s about credibility, and you gain that by being part of a team in an operational setting.”



NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.