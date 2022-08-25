Premier U.S. Army all hazards command hosts Singaporean Armed Forces delegation

Photo By Marshall Mason | Col. Brant D. Hoskins (left), the deputy commanding officer of the 20th Chemical,...... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | Col. Brant D. Hoskins (left), the deputy commanding officer of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, shakes hands with Singaporean Armed Forces Senior Lt. Col. Poh Chuan Lim during the Singaporean delegation visit to the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters, Aug. 25. The five-member Singaporean Armed Forces delegation was briefed on the 20th CBRNE Command's global operations. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The U.S. Army’s premier all hazards command hosted a delegation from the Singaporean Armed Forces, Aug. 25.



Leaders from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command welcomed officers and civilians from the Singaporean Ministry of Defense and Defense Science Organization to the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



The 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the Active Duty Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity (CARA), five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



From 19 bases in 16 states, American Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of military operations and civil authorities.



During the visit, the five-member Singaporean Armed Forces delegation was briefed on the 20th CBRNE Command's global operations.



Franz J. Amman, the CARA director, highlighted the capabilities of his all-Army civilian organization that routinely conducts recovered chemical material remediation projects, technical escort missions, emergency response missions, contingency operations and special projects. Part of the 20th CBRNE Command, CARA is based on Aberdeen Proving Ground’s Edgewood Area.



American and Singaporean service members routinely train together to contribute to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



In June 2022, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored the 41st iteration of Exercise Tiger Balm, an annual bilateral training event, on the island nation.



Col. Brant D. Hoskins, the deputy commanding officer of 20th CBRNE Command, welcomed the delegation to the headquarters.



The Singaporean delegation was also met by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jesse S. Deberry, the command chief warrant officer; and Rick Trombly, the CARA laboratory manager.



“It was an honor to host our Singaporean partners at our headquarters and to brief them on our lifesaving and mission-enabling capabilities,” said Hoskins, a U.S. Army Chemical Corps officer from Albany, Oregon.