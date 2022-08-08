U.S. Service Members Competed in the Joint-Force Combined Arms Marksmanship Competition in Kenya

CAMP SIMBA, Kenya – Fifty-two shooters grouped into four-person teams from the U.S. Army National Guard and U.S. Air Force who are currently assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), participated in an individual and team competitions in a joint-force combined arms marksmanship competition July 20-25, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard Photos by Sgt. Thomas Johnson)



Combat scenarios were simulated during the matches. Participants competed using multiple weapon systems, engaging in transitioning targets from different distances in various firing positions. Participants were tested and showed their marksmanship skills under the stress of time and accuracy.



“The event was modeled after the TAG (the adjutant general) match as well as the Winston P. Wilson National Match that is conducted at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center each year,” said U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Chandler Potts, event organizer and platoon sergeant with 1st platoon, B Company, 1-116th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Red Dragon.



The Winston P. Wilson (WPW) Championship is conducted annually at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas, and involves the rifle, pistol, machine gun, and combined arms disciplines. The event offers service members an opportunity to test marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a battle focused environment. The objective of this training event is to promote the growth and development of state-level marksmanship training, as well as evaluate individual and collective tasks pertaining to that training.



Staff Sgt. Potts participated himself in the regional and national matches in 2021. He gained experiences from those events and recreated it in a deployed environment. His gained knowledge and experience from last year’s matches were instrumental in successfully organizing and coordinating the joint-force combined arms marksmanship competition at Camp Simba, Kenya.



Staff Sgt. Potts’ goal was for both Soldiers and Airmen to gain knowledge and experience shooting in large-scale combat environment matches like the WPW and have a unique training opportunity while serving in a joint-deployed environment.



The joint-force combined arms marksmanship competition consisted of three days of shooting with seven separate events.



Joint-Force Combined Arms Marksmanship Competition Results:



Pistol 1st place: U.S. Army Sgt. Alexandra Griffeth with 299 points 2nd place: U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Bell with 291 points 3rd place: U.S. Army Sgt. Jameson Kelly with 271 points



Rifle 1st place: U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Matthew Sukovich with 393 points 2nd place: U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Friedman with 380 points 3rd place: U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Fulton with 375 points.



Team 1st place: Raptor A- U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Fulton, Sgt. Matthew Dawson, Spc. Jacob Friedman, Spc. Jonathan Farrar 2nd place: Ace Tomato Co.- U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dino Vidal, Sgt. Luke Miller, Sgt. First Class Matthew Sukovich, Staff Sgt. Colin Oppegard 3rd place: STS- U.S. Air Force Cpt. Jesse Stafford, Tech. Sgt. Cody Muchow, Senior Airman James Bell, Tech. Sgt. Lex Sierra.

