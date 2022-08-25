Armed Forces Bank partners with U.S. Army’s PaYS Program

Photo By Russell Toof | Capt. Micah Robbins, Liberty (Mo.) Army Recruiting Company commander, and Jodi...... read more read more Photo By Russell Toof | Capt. Micah Robbins, Liberty (Mo.) Army Recruiting Company commander, and Jodi Vickery, director of military consumer lending at Armed Forces Bank, sign a memorandum of agreement as 1st Lt. Caleb Pflug narrates from the podium during a ceremony to announce the partnership between Armed Forces Bank/Academy Bank and the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program Aug. 18 at Armed Forces Bank on post. see less | View Image Page

Capt. Micah Robbins, company commander of the Liberty (Mo.) Army Recruiting Company, and Jodi Vickery, Armed Forces Bank director of military consumer lending, signed a memorandum of agreement to recognize Armed Forces Bank/Academy Bank as a partner in the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program during a ceremony Aug. 18 at Armed Forces Bank on Fort Leavenworth.



The PaYS Program guarantees service members transitioning into civilian careers an interview with national business partners such as Armed Forces Bank. The program enters participants into a database in which they can monitor employment opportunities with up to five participating partners. Upon application, service members can continue to network with the partner to find potential positions valuable to themselves and PaYS partners. PaYS began in 2000 as an enlistment incentive and scaled to service Reservists, cadets and the National Guard.



During his remarks, Robbins welcomed those in attendance and said it was an honor to be present for the signing. He said recruiting those in uniform and service members seeking civilian careers are challenging; the partnership sets a solution in motion.



“With the privilege comes opportunity. (In this) event today, we’re stamping a sense of approval on what we see as being an enduring workforce partnership and relationship moving forward,” Robbins said.



He said he believes the partnership closes a resource gap between Armed Forces Bank and the military while translating skills between organizations for service members.



Vickery also thanked those in attendance and the staff at Armed Forces Bank for their efforts in forging the partnership and ceremony.



“Becoming a PaYS partner is a meaningful way that Armed Forces Bank and our sister bank, Academy Bank, can act on our deep commitment to supporting the men and women of the military.” Vickery said.



She said the company has valued finding opportunities to support service members and their families since its inception in 1907. Vickery said military-affiliated employees comprise about 85 percent of personnel at Armed Forces Bank retail branches.



“We know — and first-hand value — the strength of character, the leadership, values, the work ethic, and the many other intangible elements that a service member can bring to the table to offer a civilian employer,” Vickery said. “These characteristics add significant value to our organization, and so the opportunity today to solidify that, becoming a PaYS partner, is just a natural next step for us to take.”



She said she understands the importance of the PaYS program as the spouse of a retired service member who has experienced the challenges of hiring during a transition out of the military. She said Armed Forces Bank can quickly hire high caliber, valuable employees by understanding a soldier’s military experience and the translation of skills learned in occupational specialties. She said the bank offers a series of occupations to continue the professional development of service members as it has done in the past through industry training and spouses’ programs.



“We couldn’t be more pleased today to officially add this PaYS partnership with the U.S. Army to these things and other ways we engage in support of the community that we are just privileged to serve on a day-in and day-out basis. We look forward to interviewing, mentoring and hiring future candidates at both of our banks that will no doubt be sent our way through the PaYS program.”



Teresa Ascencio, chief people officer at Academy Bank, shared her enthusiasm for the opportunity to hire service members transitioning into civilian careers through the program. She compared the skills shared by bankers and soldiers, specifically a heart for service.



For more information about the PaYS program, visit https://www.armypays.com/GENERAL%20INFORMATION.html