NJNG activated to assist Youth ChalleNGe Academy

Photo By Spc. Michael Schwenk | U.S. Army Spc. John Winters, 253rd Transportation Company, 119th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 42nd Regional Support Group, instructs Youth ChalleNGe cadets at the National Guard Training Center, Sea Girt, New Jersey, Aug. 5, 2021. Thirty-two New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were activated on state active duty orders to assist Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 54. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

Lawrenceville, NJ. – Thirty-two New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were activated on state active duty orders to assist Youth ChalleNGe Academy Class 54, located at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt.



The Soldiers and Airmen supported the first two weeks of the academy, or the acclimation phase, which orients the 77 cadet candidates to the environment and allows them to adjust to the physical, mental and social discipline needed to complete

the 22-week course.



“National Guard support of Youth ChalleNGe is a force multiplier for our cadets,” said State Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Earnest Williams, Director, New Jersey Youth ChalleNGe Academy. “With their help, the at-risk young people of our great state can learn the tools to dream, believe, and achieve their goals.”



The mission of the New Jersey Youth ChalleNGe Academy is to train and mentor disengaged teenage youth so they become responsible and productive citizens of their community, state, and country.



“I’ve been assisting by teaching drill movements and how to march around the base,” said Spc. John Winters, 253rd Transportation Company, 119th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 42nd Regional Support Group. “Also, I took them through the obstacle course on base for a friendly competition in physical fitness.”



After the initial two-week phase, the candidates become cadets and advance to the residential phase of the academy. During the remainder of the course, the cadets have a disciplined schedule that develops their social, emotional, academic and life skills.



Thirteen of the 32 state-activated service members will stay for 90 days to support the cadre training the cadets in building teamwork, close quarter drill, code of conduct, leadership and followership, as well as physical fitness throughout their time in the academy.



“I volunteered to come help with Youth ChalleNGe and again to spend the whole 90 days here because I thought it would be a good opportunity to work with kids,” said Spc. Francine Leyva, 50th Chemical Company, 117th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 42nd Regional Support Group. “So far it's been motivating for me to see the cadets push themselves further after I encourage them during PT.”