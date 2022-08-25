Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US and Romania train sling loading operations

    US and Romania train sling loading operations

    Photo By Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez | U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Bravo Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 101st...... read more read more

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    08.25.2022

    Story by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    MIHAIL KOGĂLNICEANU, Romania―U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Bravo Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), practiced sling load and medical hoist operations with the Romanian Air Force, at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Aug. 23-24, 2022.

    Sling loading is the rapid movement of equipment by helicopter, from one location to another, using sling sets, cargo nets and other specially-designed equipment. This allows units to move equipment over terrain that may be unsuitable for convoys or land movements in a timely manner.

    The Romanian Air Force made this training possible, volunteering to use their aircraft and flight crew for the exercise. The members of 39th BEB used the IAR 330 Puma Helicopter for this training.

    “Not only does this help increase readiness and our preparation for getting equipment to us or to our allies,” said Platoon Sergeant Sgt. 1st Class Devin Jarone, 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, 39th BEB, “in the event that we have casualties and our closest asset is a Romanian aircraft, we already have that familiarization.”

    Teams of four performed the medical evacuation hoists training, using “SKED” horizontal-stretcher hoist rescue systems. Teams of two practiced safely approaching the helicopter and attaching the sling load. Finally, small groups were taken out on short familiarization flights.

    “We want to train with our powers and our capabilities and train each other in case we need to do something,” said Romanian Air Force Capt. Alexandru Badea, a pilot with 572th Helicopter Squadron. “The partnership is very strong, and growing everyday,”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 12:09
    Story ID: 428021
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US and Romania train sling loading operations, by PFC Destinee Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    US and Romania train sling loading operations
    US and Romania train sling loading operations
    US and Romania train sling loading operations
    US and Romania train sling loading operations
    US and Romania train sling loading operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st
    EUCOM
    Sling load operations
    usarmy
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT