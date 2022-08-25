Navy Marine Corps Relief Society’s Thrift Shop Re-Opens at New Central Location

Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Rota held a grand opening ceremony for its Thrift Shop, Aug. 15, 2022. This ceremony was the re-opening of the NMCRS Thrift Shop on Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota which had been closed since June of this year for its relocation to a new, more central location.



Joining NAVSTA leadership and community members in front of the Thrift Shop, Capt. Teague Suarez, commanding officer of NAVSTA Rota, provided opening remarks emphasizing the importance of this service to the community.



“This is a huge resource for all the families out here,” said Suarez. “I am really excited to have a nice, new facility that is close to where our Sailors and our families can get to it.”



Suarez also presented awards – NMCRS “Goat Dog” awards personally signed by NMCRS President and CEO, retired Lt. Gen. Jack Klimp – to three Rota community members for their contributions to NMCRS and the Thrift Shop.



Afterwards, Suarez and McKallah Blanton, NMCRS Rota director, cut the ribbon and customers began to pour into the new facility for shopping.



“The community's reaction to the grand opening was more than I could have expected,” said Blanton. “It was motivating and inspiring, to keep doing what we are doing with our efforts to grow and improve.”



By the end of the shift, many of the shelves and spaces were cleared and Blanton said that they had 87 customers and generated over $1,000 in sales.



“That's truly an amazing goal to hit, and it is setting the bar for future sales,” said Blanton. “Every penny we earn is 100% given back to our service members and their families in ways of financial assistance, education, and emergency travel.”



Blanton hopes that with increased sales, they’ll be able to do more outreach within the community. However it’s not just sales they need to expand programs and offerings but volunteers, many of whom have been focused on re-opening the Thrift Shop.



“To the NMCRS Thrift Shop volunteers, you guys were the backbone behind this operation,” said Blanton. “I'm convinced this never would have taken place as smoothly as it has, without you all and I look forward to working alongside this team!”



The Thrift Shop’s new location is bldg. 3432 which was the former Spanish bank by the installation’s chapel and aquatics center. The central location will make it easier for newly arrived families and single military in the barracks to utilize the service. If you are interested in volunteering with NMCRS and the Thrift Shop, please contact DSN 727-1614 or email rota@nmcrs.org.

