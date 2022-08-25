Lithuanian liaison meets with Pa. Air Guard engineers

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Mantas Kazakevičius (right), Lithuanian Armed Forces liaison officer to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Mantas Kazakevičius (right), Lithuanian Armed Forces liaison officer to the Pennsylvania National Guard, met with Pennsylvania Air National Guard engineers and senior leaders Aug. 24, 2022, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Capt. Nathaniel Curtis) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Lithuanian Armed Forces liaison officer to the Pennsylvania National Guard met with Pennsylvania Air National Guard engineers and senior leaders Aug. 24 at Fort Indiantown Gap.



Maj. Mantas Kazakevičius, Lithuanian Land Forces Headquarters operations officer, met with 193rd Regional Support Group commander Col. Susan Garrett and the commanders and leadership of the 201st RED HORSE Squadron; the 201st RED HORSE, Detachment 1 (from the 111th Attack Wing); the 193rd Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron; 271st Combat Communication Squadron; and the 193rd Special Operations Wing chief of wing plans during an engineer capability exchange meeting.



Kazakevičius is a former member of the Lithuanian Land Forces Engineer Battalion and is currently serving as the Lithuanian liaison at Fort Indiantown Gap in support of the State Partnership Program. The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania have partnered through the SPP since 1993.



During the meeting, Kazakevičius shared the Engineer Battalion's history, mission, capabilities and exercises.



The 201st RED HORSE Squadron’s representatives briefed their unit’s capabilities and detailed how the unit has supported the State Partnership Program in the past with desire to support the program in the future. The other units explained their interest in supporting the program and partner nation of Lithuania.



After the meeting, Kazakevičius visited the Air National Guard Schoolhouse at Fort Indiantown Gap and received a briefing on the Regional Equipment Operator Training Site from senior instructor Master Sgt. Jesse Mitchell.



Since the partnership between the Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania began in 1993, the two sides have taken part in over 730 engagements, including senior leader engagements, subject matter expert exchanges, familiarization visits and cooperative training and exercises.