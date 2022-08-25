Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lithuanian liaison meets with Pa. Air Guard engineers

    Lithuanian liaison meets with Pa. Air Guard engineers

    Courtesy Photo | Maj. Mantas Kazakevičius (right), Lithuanian Armed Forces liaison officer to the...... read more read more

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Lithuanian Armed Forces liaison officer to the Pennsylvania National Guard met with Pennsylvania Air National Guard engineers and senior leaders Aug. 24 at Fort Indiantown Gap.

    Maj. Mantas Kazakevičius, Lithuanian Land Forces Headquarters operations officer, met with 193rd Regional Support Group commander Col. Susan Garrett and the commanders and leadership of the 201st RED HORSE Squadron; the 201st RED HORSE, Detachment 1 (from the 111th Attack Wing); the 193rd Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron; 271st Combat Communication Squadron; and the 193rd Special Operations Wing chief of wing plans during an engineer capability exchange meeting.

    Kazakevičius is a former member of the Lithuanian Land Forces Engineer Battalion and is currently serving as the Lithuanian liaison at Fort Indiantown Gap in support of the State Partnership Program. The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania have partnered through the SPP since 1993.

    During the meeting, Kazakevičius shared the Engineer Battalion's history, mission, capabilities and exercises.

    The 201st RED HORSE Squadron’s representatives briefed their unit’s capabilities and detailed how the unit has supported the State Partnership Program in the past with desire to support the program in the future. The other units explained their interest in supporting the program and partner nation of Lithuania.

    After the meeting, Kazakevičius visited the Air National Guard Schoolhouse at Fort Indiantown Gap and received a briefing on the Regional Equipment Operator Training Site from senior instructor Master Sgt. Jesse Mitchell.

    Since the partnership between the Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania began in 1993, the two sides have taken part in over 730 engagements, including senior leader engagements, subject matter expert exchanges, familiarization visits and cooperative training and exercises.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 10:24
    Story ID: 428015
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lithuanian liaison meets with Pa. Air Guard engineers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Lithuanian liaison meets with Pa. Air Guard engineers
    Lithuanian liaison meets with Pa. Air Guard engineers
    Lithuanian liaison meets with Pa. Air Guard engineers
    Lithuanian liaison meets with Pa. Air Guard engineers
    Lithuanian liaison meets with Pa. Air Guard engineers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Lithuania
    SPP
    PNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT