Royal Bahrain Navy Assumes Command of Arabian Gulf Task Force

MANAMA, Bahrain – The Kuwait Naval Force turned over command of a multinational naval task force to the Royal Bahrain Naval Force during a ceremony at the U.S. Navy base in Manama, Bahrain, Aug. 25.



Royal Bahrain Naval Force Capt. Rashed Ameen assumed command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 152 from Kuwait Naval Force Commodore Saif Alhamlan.



“I would like to commend the CTF 152 crew for their dedication and professionalism during my tenure in command,” said Alhamlan, who served as the task force commander since February.



Established in 2004, CTF 152 conducts maritime security operations in the Arabian Gulf. The Royal Bahrain Naval Force now leads the task force for the first time in 11 years.



“I would like to congratulate our brethren from Kuwait Navy for having completed their tenure successfully and most efficiently,” said Rashed, the new task force commander. “Over the last few years, CTF 152 has been extremely successful in maintaining peace in the region.”



Rashed has served in Bahrain’s navy for 34 years and has extensive operational experience from previous assignments. He most recently directed a naval project group for the Royal Bahrain Naval Force.



Combined Maritime Forces includes 34 member nations and is headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. Fifth Fleet.

