Pearl Harbor NEX wins 2021 Bingham award

Photo By Melvin J Gonzalvo | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (August 16, 2022) Navy Exchange (NEX) Pearl...... read more read more Photo By Melvin J Gonzalvo | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (August 16, 2022) Navy Exchange (NEX) Pearl Harbor receives the 2021 Bingham Award in the sales over $50 million category. The award is presented to the best of the best NEXs in nine sales categories for overall financial results and customer service. Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is headquarters for the worldwide NEXCOM Enterprise. Its mission is to provide authorized customers quality goods and services at a savings and to support Navy quality of life programs for active duty military, retirees, reservists and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo) see less | View Image Page

The Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) won the 2021 Bingham award for sales Category 1 in which the store generated over $50 million during the fiscal year, according to a recent Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) press release.



An award presentation ceremony took place at the Pearl Harbor NEX, Aug. 16 to recognize their highest achievement a store can receive as the best in class. There were a total of nine sales category award winners announced throughout the NEXCOM enterprise. Eight other NEX stores worldwide won in the remaining sales categories, and nine runner-ups were also recognized.



NEX CEO, retired Rear Adm. Robert Bianchi, presented the award to Capt. Mark Sohanay, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and Steve Morales, general manager of Pearl Harbor NEX, with the 2021 Bingham Award during the ceremony.



“Each year, we recognize our ‘best of the best’ NEX locations with the Bingham award,” said Bianchi. “While 2021 continued to be a challenge due to the ongoing pandemic, staffing and supply chain disruptions, our NEX locations didn’t miss a beat and continued to provide premier customer service to all our deserving patrons.”



The award recognizes outstanding performance in operations, excellence in customer service and community support. Established in 1979, the Bingham award is named after the late Capt. W.H. Bingham, Supply Corps, U.S. Navy Reserve who was the chief executive officer of the R.H. Macy’s company and was appointed by the Secretary of the Navy in 1946 to lead an advisory board for establishment of what is now the NEXCOM.



“NEXCOM contributes to the Navy's mission readiness with each of our NEX locations working hand-in-hand with their base commanding officers to support quality of life for the military community. In recognition of this great partnership, the Bingham award is presented to both the NEX and installation,” said Bianchi.



NEXCOM is headquarters for the worldwide NEXCOM enterprise. Its mission is to provide authorized customers quality goods and services at savings and to support Navy quality of life programs for active duty military, retirees, reservists and their families.