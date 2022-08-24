HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --
On Aug. 18, the Ogden Air Logistics Complex held its 14th Annual Picnic and Car Show with an outstanding display of cars, trucks, and motorcycles. The event has been held since 2007.
Employees with vehicles of all shapes and sizes took over the base’s Centennial Park to participate in the car show. Some of the vehicles were as old as 1930 and as new as 2022.
Brig. Gen. Richard Gibbs, commander of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, also held a commander's call and then handed out awards to the winners.
The car show featured winners from 16 different categories ranging from best survivor to most unique to general’s choice.
The winners:
CAR CATEGORIES:
BEST 1959 & OLDER: 1956 Chevy 210, owner: Sos Valdez
BEST 1960-1969: 1966 Chevy Chevelle SS, owner: Joe Gardenhour
BEST 1970-1979: 1970 Volvo 1800E, owner: Vince Townsend
BEST 1980-1999: 1993 Ford Mustang, owner: Ray Strong
BEST 2000-2009: 2005 Ford Mustang Convertible, owner: Scott Brown
BEST 2010-PRESENT: 2021 Chevy Corvette C8, owner: Michael Ibarra
TRUCK CATEGORIES:
BEST 1959 & OLDER: 1956 Chevy Truck, owner: Jay Willie
BEST 1960-1989: 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer, owner: Jake Dominguez
BEST 1990 & NEWER: 1991 Chevy Blazer, owner: Eric Blowers
MOTOCYCLES:
BEST SPORT/RACE: 2010 Ducati Hypermotara 1100, owner: Miles Bell
BEST CRUISER/CUSTOM: 1995 Harley Davidson Heritage Softtail, owner: Patrick Frezquez
SPECIALTY CATEGORIES:
UNIQUE: 2018 Factory 5 GTM, owner: Steve Eastes
SURVIVOR: 1962 Pontiac Bonneville Safari, owner: John Blessant
WORK-IN-PROGRESS: 1972 Plymouth Barracuda, owner: Steve Klegin
GENERALS CHOICE: 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS, owner: The Muchmore Family
This work, Ogden ALC gathers for 2022 picnic, car show, by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS
