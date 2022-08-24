Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ogden ALC gathers for 2022 picnic, car show

    Ogden ALC gathers for 2022 picnic, car show

    Photo By Todd Cromar | A 1956 Chevy 3100 Truck owned by Jay Willie is displayed at the annual Ogden Air...... read more read more

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Story by Todd Cromar 

    Hill Air Force Base

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --
    On Aug. 18, the Ogden Air Logistics Complex held its 14th Annual Picnic and Car Show with an outstanding display of cars, trucks, and motorcycles. The event has been held since 2007.

    Employees with vehicles of all shapes and sizes took over the base’s Centennial Park to participate in the car show. Some of the vehicles were as old as 1930 and as new as 2022.

    Brig. Gen. Richard Gibbs, commander of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, also held a commander's call and then handed out awards to the winners.

    The car show featured winners from 16 different categories ranging from best survivor to most unique to general’s choice.

    The winners:

    CAR CATEGORIES:

    BEST 1959 & OLDER: 1956 Chevy 210, owner: Sos Valdez

    BEST 1960-1969: 1966 Chevy Chevelle SS, owner: Joe Gardenhour

    BEST 1970-1979: 1970 Volvo 1800E, owner: Vince Townsend

    BEST 1980-1999: 1993 Ford Mustang, owner: Ray Strong

    BEST 2000-2009: 2005 Ford Mustang Convertible, owner: Scott Brown

    BEST 2010-PRESENT: 2021 Chevy Corvette C8, owner: Michael Ibarra

    TRUCK CATEGORIES:

    BEST 1959 & OLDER: 1956 Chevy Truck, owner: Jay Willie

    BEST 1960-1989: 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer, owner: Jake Dominguez

    BEST 1990 & NEWER: 1991 Chevy Blazer, owner: Eric Blowers

    MOTOCYCLES:

    BEST SPORT/RACE: 2010 Ducati Hypermotara 1100, owner: Miles Bell

    BEST CRUISER/CUSTOM: 1995 Harley Davidson Heritage Softtail, owner: Patrick Frezquez
    SPECIALTY CATEGORIES:

    UNIQUE: 2018 Factory 5 GTM, owner: Steve Eastes

    SURVIVOR: 1962 Pontiac Bonneville Safari, owner: John Blessant

    WORK-IN-PROGRESS: 1972 Plymouth Barracuda, owner: Steve Klegin

    GENERALS CHOICE: 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS, owner: The Muchmore Family

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 18:07
    Story ID: 427988
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ogden ALC gathers for 2022 picnic, car show, by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Ogden ALC gathers for 2022 picnic, car show
    Ogden ALC gathers for 2022 picnic, car show
    Ogden ALC gathers for 2022 picnic, car show
    Ogden ALC gathers for 2022 picnic, car show
    Ogden ALC gathers for 2022 picnic, car show
    Ogden ALC gathers for 2022 picnic, car show
    Ogden ALC gathers for 2022 picnic, car show
    Ogden ALC gathers for 2022 picnic, car show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Utah
    AFMC
    Ogden Air Logistics Complex

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT