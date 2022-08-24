Ogden ALC gathers for 2022 picnic, car show

Photo By Todd Cromar | A 1956 Chevy 3100 Truck owned by Jay Willie is displayed at the annual Ogden Air...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | A 1956 Chevy 3100 Truck owned by Jay Willie is displayed at the annual Ogden Air Logistics Complex car show and picnic Aug. 18, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The annual event is held to build comradery and gives a number of workers the opportunity to display their personal custom and restored vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

On Aug. 18, the Ogden Air Logistics Complex held its 14th Annual Picnic and Car Show with an outstanding display of cars, trucks, and motorcycles. The event has been held since 2007.



Employees with vehicles of all shapes and sizes took over the base’s Centennial Park to participate in the car show. Some of the vehicles were as old as 1930 and as new as 2022.



Brig. Gen. Richard Gibbs, commander of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, also held a commander's call and then handed out awards to the winners.



The car show featured winners from 16 different categories ranging from best survivor to most unique to general’s choice.



The winners:



CAR CATEGORIES:



BEST 1959 & OLDER: 1956 Chevy 210, owner: Sos Valdez



BEST 1960-1969: 1966 Chevy Chevelle SS, owner: Joe Gardenhour



BEST 1970-1979: 1970 Volvo 1800E, owner: Vince Townsend



BEST 1980-1999: 1993 Ford Mustang, owner: Ray Strong



BEST 2000-2009: 2005 Ford Mustang Convertible, owner: Scott Brown



BEST 2010-PRESENT: 2021 Chevy Corvette C8, owner: Michael Ibarra



TRUCK CATEGORIES:



BEST 1959 & OLDER: 1956 Chevy Truck, owner: Jay Willie



BEST 1960-1989: 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer, owner: Jake Dominguez



BEST 1990 & NEWER: 1991 Chevy Blazer, owner: Eric Blowers



MOTOCYCLES:



BEST SPORT/RACE: 2010 Ducati Hypermotara 1100, owner: Miles Bell



BEST CRUISER/CUSTOM: 1995 Harley Davidson Heritage Softtail, owner: Patrick Frezquez

SPECIALTY CATEGORIES:



UNIQUE: 2018 Factory 5 GTM, owner: Steve Eastes



SURVIVOR: 1962 Pontiac Bonneville Safari, owner: John Blessant



WORK-IN-PROGRESS: 1972 Plymouth Barracuda, owner: Steve Klegin



GENERALS CHOICE: 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS, owner: The Muchmore Family