Space professionals convene to discuss space operations

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Nearly 200 of the U.S. Army’s space operations professionals convened both in-person and virtually for an annual event to train and share ideas.



Including the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Army Space Personnel Development Office, personnel from across the globe registered to attend the Functional Area 40 Training Forum, Aug. 15-18, hosted at Peterson Space Force Base.



“The purpose of the forum is to provide space training, update the space community on current and future capabilities and initiatives across the Department of Defense, and provide an overview of the tactics, techniques and procedures used by various organizations to accomplish Army and joint space-related missions,” said Stephen Murphy, director, ASPDO, Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence.



Daily focus topics included space operations; non-kinetic effects and targeting; plans and operations; and capabilities, organizations and training.



Murphy said this was the first in-person event since 2019. The Army Space Community successfully conducted forums in 2020 and 2021 via remote means due to COVID 19 restrictions.



“This year’s hybrid event (in-person and via SVTC) was well received, but we have some more work to do to make it more inclusive for the outstations,” he said. “The continuance of the forum helps to emphasize the importance of the space domain and supports the professional development of the Army's space professionals.”



The Army is the largest DOD user of satellite capabilities. An Army space operations officer utilizes and integrates space capabilities with terrestrial-, air, sea- and high-altitude-based systems owned and operated by DOD, the intelligence community, civil agencies and commercial partners to provide integrated and timely capabilities to the warfighter.



Space operations officers serve in operating force and generating force positions at all organizational levels supporting Army and joint DOD organizations that focus on developing and integrating space capabilities, as well as operationally supporting the warfighter with space-based capabilities.



Additional information on Army space operations officers can be found at https://www.smdc.army.mil/RESOURCES/FA40/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 08:23 Story ID: 427983 Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Space professionals convene to discuss space operations, by Dottie White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.