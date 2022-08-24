Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $50 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineer contract to RMA Architects Inc., of Honolulu, Hawaii on Aug. 22 for architectural projects at various locations primarily within the Pacific area of operation (AO).



The work to be performed provides for, but are not limited to, the execution and delivery of military construction project documentation, functional analysis concept development workshops/design charrettes; final design construction documents; technical surveys and reports including site engineering investigation, topographic survey, geotechnical investigation, hazardous material survey, munitions of explosive concern survey, cost and schedule risk analysis; construction cost estimates; comprehensive interior design, including structural interior design and furniture, fixtures, and equipment; collateral equipment buy packages; and post construction award services.



Work on this contract will be performed at various locations within the NAVFAC Pacific AO to include, but not limited to Guam/Marianas (70%), Hawaii (20%), and Australia (10%).



The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of August 2027.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 17:18 Story ID: 427982 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Awards $50 Million Architect-Engineering Contract for Work in the Pacific, by KRISTA CUMMINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.