Recruiting Station Fort Worth Marines recognized for their heroism

Arlington, TX. –The Marines of Recruiting Station Fort Worth held an awards ceremony at Veterans Park in Arlington, TX on Aug. 18.



The ceremony recognized the selfless acts of heroism by SSgt Jamie Self, SSgt Dylan Greene and SSgt Dalmon Moseley, Marine recruiters at Recruiting Substation Arlington. Their decisiveness and initiative is credited to saving the life of a gunshot victim on Feb. 5, 2022.



Realizing the incident, which occurred at a shopping center outside their office, Self and fellow Marines responded immediately. Noticing the severity of injury to two civilians, the three Marines took control of the scene and guarded a firearm that was found nearby. Moseley retrieved a trauma kit from the recruiting station and called the Arlington Police Department to report the incident.



Once police and EMS arrived, the Marines were able to identify the gunman, who was still on scene, and direct emergency medical personnel to a second individual who had succumbed from their injuries. Law enforcement was able to immediately take custody of the firearm.



“Self, Greene, and Moseley had positive control of the scene for over five minutes; from the time that the 911 call was made to the time that Arlington Police Department arrived to secure the scene. These individuals ensured that no one got near the weapon and that the suspect did not leave; this was all under control due to their presence”, said Sgt Jonathan Sosa of the Arlington Police Department.



According to statements released by the victim’s mother, EMS and Emergency Room staff agreed that aid provided by the Marines, prior to EMS arrival, was crucial to stabilizing the patient’s injuries. Due to the quick medical response of the Marines, the patient was able to undergo surgery immediately upon arriving to the hospital.



“If it wasn’t for SSgt Green, SSgt Self, and SSgt Mosely my son would not be here today”, said the victim’s mother.



When asked about their thoughts that day, all three Marines referred to the confidence and skills acquired throughout their Marine Corps careers.



“If I hadn’t receive the training that I’ve experienced throughout my career, I would have been a bystander like everyone else. I can’t be that guy that just stands by when I know that I have the means and the capability to help”, said Greene.



Each Marine received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for their courageous actions, the second of such achievement for Self. The Navy and Marine Corps Medal is awarded to any person who, while serving in any capacity with the Navy or Marine Corps, distinguishes himself or herself by heroism not involving actual conflict with the enemy.



