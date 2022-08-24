Eliminate destructive decisions, “Get Real, Get Better”

Courtesy Photo | At Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) staff members Vicky Broadnax, NMCSD safety...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | At Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) staff members Vicky Broadnax, NMCSD safety program officer and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Giuseppe Riccio, NMCSD Command Master Chief executive assistant, Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor (DAPA) representative and Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) cabinet member engage in discussions that help Sailors "Get Real, Get Better" Aug. 24. The Navy’s “Get Real, Get Better” call-to-action is for every Sailor to apply a set of Navy-proven leadership and problem-solving best practices that empower personnel to achieve exceptional performance. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

The Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) want you to know that they are on a crusade to ensure Sailors understand that one cannot “Get Real, Get Better” without first making sound decisions, Aug. 24.



The Navy’s “Get Real, Get Better” call-to-action is for every Sailor to apply a set of Navy-proven leadership and problem-solving best practices that empower personnel to achieve exceptional performance.



“I don’t know of a single Sailor currently serving who is not consumed and preoccupied with a wide range of dynamics — both in a professional and personal sense — that continuously challenge their decision-making foundation,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Giuseppe Riccio, NMCSD Command Master Chief executive assistant, Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor (DAPA) representative and CSADD cabinet member.



While overwhelmingly Sailors’ decision making processes are positive for their sake, their families’ and the Navy’s, there are factors that could undermine a person’s decision-making abilities.



“As someone tied to the command’s DAPA program and as a CSADD member, I can tell you that alcohol is the biggest destabilizing force for your typical Sailor — whether or not the person started his or her career on a stratospheric trajectory or was already plagued with sound decision-making deficiencies,” added Riccio.



According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, an estimated 95,000 people (approximately 68,000 men and 27,000 women) die from alcohol-related causes annually, making alcohol the third-leading preventable cause of death in the United States.



That is a staggering figure when you account for the Navy’s current active duty force published on the Navy’s official website of more than 345,000 as of Aug, 15.



“As a medical treatment facility, there is great emphasis on patient safety that is at the core of NMCSD delivering safe, ready, reliable care,” said Vicky Broadnax, NMCSD safety program officer. “That is why we have a culture, that is supported by the most senior levels to the most junior levels, of adhering to safe practices.”



“This encompasses the constant messaging, from deckplate leadership to associations such as CSADD, of the dire effects that alcohol related incidents can have on a person,” emphasized Broadnax.



The data from the Naval Safety Command states that in 2017 there were 10,874 people killed in alcohol-impaired driving crashes. These alcohol-impaired driving fatalities accounted for 29% of all motor vehicle traffic fatalities in the United States that year.



“We have no bigger objective than to help Sailors avoid destructive actions and the consequences that accompany them,” said Riccio. “What’s more confounding is how virtually in every case I have seen, these alcohol related incidents could have been so preventable by adhering to some elementary practices.”



In the case of drinking and driving, that starts by being a responsible driver.



The following guidelines are provided by the Naval Safety Command:



-Plan your safe ride home before you start the party, choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.

-If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home.

-If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-hailing service or a sober friend.

-If you are hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.

-Always wear your seat belt - it is your best defense against impaired drivers.



“Everyone works incredibly hard, the sacrifices we and our families make are exceptional, and we know nothing is given for free — and that is why I stress that you need to keep what you earned,” added Riccio. “Don’t blow it on one fun night or one fun outing because I have yet to meet anyone who tells me that it was worth it.”



NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.