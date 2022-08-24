Media Advisory: Coast Guard to present Coast Guard Medal in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard is scheduled to hold a ceremony Monday presenting the

Coast Guard Medal to two Coast Guardsmen that responded to a car accident outside of the base

gate, just after midnight, in Lorain, Ohio Aug. 2, 2021.



The Coast Guardsmen used their clothing to extinguish the flames on the man they pulled from

the car while he was still on fire.



Presenting the medal will be Rear Adm. Michael J. Johnston, Commander, Ninth Coast Guard District.



The Coast Guard Medal is awarded to any member of the Armed Forces who, while serving in

any capacity with the Coast Guard, distinguishes himself or herself by heroism not involving

actual conflict with an enemy. To justify this decoration, the individual must have performed a voluntary act of heroism in the face of great personal danger of such a magnitude that it stands

out distinctly above normal expectations.



Media planning to attend must arrive by 10:30 a.m. for the ceremony.



Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US