    Media Advisory: Coast Guard to present Coast Guard Medal in Cleveland

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard is scheduled to hold a ceremony Monday presenting the
    Coast Guard Medal to two Coast Guardsmen that responded to a car accident outside of the base
    gate, just after midnight, in Lorain, Ohio Aug. 2, 2021.

    The Coast Guardsmen used their clothing to extinguish the flames on the man they pulled from
    the car while he was still on fire.

    Presenting the medal will be Rear Adm. Michael J. Johnston, Commander, Ninth Coast Guard District.

    The Coast Guard Medal is awarded to any member of the Armed Forces who, while serving in
    any capacity with the Coast Guard, distinguishes himself or herself by heroism not involving
    actual conflict with an enemy. To justify this decoration, the individual must have performed a voluntary act of heroism in the face of great personal danger of such a magnitude that it stands
    out distinctly above normal expectations.

    Media planning to attend must arrive by 10:30 a.m. for the ceremony.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 14:03
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    TAGS

    Awards
    USCG
    Cleveland
    Station Cleveland Harbor
    Coast Guard Medal

