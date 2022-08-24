USAMMA hosts change of command

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Col. Ryan Bailey, left, outgoing commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency,...... read more read more Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Col. Ryan Bailey, left, outgoing commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, shakes hands with Col. Tony Nesbitt, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, during a change of command ceremony Aug. 19 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Bailey, who will retire in September after more than 30 years of service, relinquished command to Col. Gary Cooper. The ceremony also served as an assumption of responsibility for Sgt. Maj. Hugo Roman, USAMMA’s new senior enlisted leader. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- The past two years have been filled with new operational environments with unique mission opportunities for the U.S. Army’s medical logistics enterprise.



In addition to its regular operational tempo and major Army reorganizations, the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency supported the fight against the global pandemic, the humanitarian mission associated with the Afghanistan evacuation and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



And the organization did it all seamlessly under the leadership of Commander Col. John "Ryan" Bailey.



“Under Col. Bailey’s leadership, (the USAMMA) team is resilient, responsive … (and) makes it happen regardless of what the situation is,” said Col. Tony Nesbitt, commander of Army Medical Logistics Command, USAMMA’s parent organization.



“And I give a lot of that credit to their great commander, Col. Bailey.”

As he prepares for retirement after more than 30 years of service, Bailey passed the baton to another experienced logistician, Col. Gary Cooper, during a change of command ceremony Aug. 19 at Fort Detrick.



Nesbitt presided over the ceremony, which also served as an assumption of responsibility for Sgt. Maj. Hugo Roman, USAMMA’s new senior enlisted adviser.



“We’re lucky to go from one great leader to the next,” Nesbitt said. “Bottom line up front, USAMMA’s in great hands. It’s been in great hands for two years, and it will continue to be that way.”



Bailey said “it seems like only yesterday” that he delivered his speech as incoming commander.



“At that time, the auditorium was empty and we were all wearing masks, so we’ve come a long way,” he said. “That progress was possible because of all the hard work done by everyone in this auditorium, across Fort Detrick, the Army medical department, the entire military health system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”



Bailey said he knew he had big shoes to fill during his time in command, and he’s honored to have been able to lead the organization for the past two years.



“For me personally, the time spent in command has been fun, exciting, stressful; some days exhilarating, some days frustrating,” he said. “But honestly, my time here has been less about me and more about the organization -- the great mission, the challenges, the successes and the tremendous people.”



Cooper is no stranger to USAMMA as he takes command, having previously served as the agency’s chief of operations and central contingency operations from 2006 to 2009. He most recently served as commander of the Medical Recruiting Brigade out of Fort Knox, Kentucky.



“I want to say thank you to the surgeon general, to Col. Nesbitt and a host of senior leaders for giving me this opportunity to command. It is truly an honor and a privilege,” he said. “Part of the honor for me today is that I follow in command a superb officer and dedicated leader in Col. Ryan Bailey.”



Cooper, who served in the enlisted ranks before earning his degree and commission as an officer in 1996, spoke to the people of USAMMA during his remarks, saying he looks forward to serving alongside Roman and leading the medical logistics experts throughout the organization.



“Let’s continue to stay humble, but hustle. Never let our condition become our conclusion. Let’s win,” he said. “To the Soldiers, civilians, contractors and families of USAMMA, I pledge to you my full support … in return, I challenge each of you to be the best in the Army Medical Logistics Command.”



Roman, who brings 20 years of active-duty service, said he was thankful to be given the opportunity to lead as senior enlisted leader for an organization with such an important mission.



He emphasized the importance of the USAMMA workforce, calling them the “nucleus” of the unit.



“And without you, we wouldn’t be successful. Period,” Roman said. “I want to thank you for the hard work you put in day in and day out, and for giving me the opportunity to be your sergeant major.”