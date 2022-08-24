Stronger Indo-Pacific: Australian Geo-Spatial Intelligence Visits Naval Oceanography

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. —Naval Oceanography hosted representatives from the...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. —Naval Oceanography hosted representatives from the Australian Geo-Spatial Intelligence Organisation (AGO) for an in-depth tour of Naval Oceanography’s global-reaching, environmental-information capabilities, Aug. 12, 2022. AGO’s visit to Naval Oceanography comes in accord with the U.S. Navy’s maritime strategy to utilize allied-partnerships to further its mission. Recently, the U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday stated, “Australia is a great friend and our alliance is an anchor of peace and stability.” Considering the current Era of Great Power Competition, the Indo-Pacific is a contentious and contested region, where strong western allied-partnerships can be a solution. “Our two navies have worked together and fought together for more than 100 years and security cooperation has always been a cornerstone of our alliance...I look forward to the next 100 years working alongside the Royal Australian Navy.” see less | View Image Page

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. — Naval Oceanography hosted representatives from the Australian Geospatial-Intelligence Organisation (AGO) for an in-depth tour of Naval Oceanography’s global-reaching, environmental-information capabilities, Aug. 12, 2022.

AGO’s visit to Naval Oceanography is in alignment with creation of the enhanced trilateral security partnership called “AUKUS”—referencing Australia, United Kingdom, and United States—focused on strengthening ability to support mutual security and defense interests in the Indo-Pacific region through information exchange.

Recently, the U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday stated, “Australia is a great friend and our alliance is an anchor of peace and stability.”

Considering the current Era of Great Power Competition, the Indo-Pacific is a contentious and contested region, where strong western allied-partnerships can be a solution.

“Our two navies have worked together and fought together for more than 100 years and security cooperation has always been a cornerstone of our alliance...I look forward to the next 100 years working alongside the Royal Australian Navy.”



The U.S. and Australian Navy share interest in maintaining freedom of navigation, overflight, and other lawful uses of the sea, and continue to develop advanced, joint military capabilities, promoting security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



AGO’s group included: CDRE Stewart Dunne, Hydrographer to the Government of Australia and Director General of Maritime Geospatial, AGO and CDR Richard Mortimer, Assistant Director Maritime Domain GEOINT, AGO.



As key leadership in the Australian government, Dunne showed interest in gaining understanding of Naval Oceanography’s broad mission-set and relevant capabilities, focusing on hydrography, oceanography, and unmanned systems.



In turn, Naval Oceanography leadership presented areas of opportunity in collaborating with its Executive Steering Working Groups, to include: acoustics, oceanography and bathymetry.



U.S–Australian relations date back to January 8, 1940, with U.S. recognition of Australian independence; bilateral defense ties and cooperation between both nations have spanned over 100-years—fighting side-by-side in every major conflict—since World War I.



AGO is the lead agency in geospatial data, information, and intelligence for Australian Department of Defence and National Intelligence Community (NIC). Through production and delivery of geospatial intelligence, AGO enables safety of navigation, planning, and conduct of operations, situational awareness, policy advice, and intelligence insights.



U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions, based on assured environmental information, faster than the adversary.