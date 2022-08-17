NAVFAC Southwest Runs Innovative Micro-grid Power Plant, Avoids Power Emergency

Photo By Mario Icari | MCAS MIRAMAR, Calif. - NAVFAC Southwest ran the MCAS Miramar Micro-grid power plant...... read more read more Photo By Mario Icari | MCAS MIRAMAR, Calif. - NAVFAC Southwest ran the MCAS Miramar Micro-grid power plant from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, Aug. 17 in San Diego. This allowed SDG&E to provide power to approximately 3,000 homes in the San Diego community by relieving some of the burden on the grid created by the base during a high demand time when grid power is limited. This event supported a flex alert and was not an Emergency Load Reduction Program situation. The event demonstrated how MCAS Miramar could support the surrounding community in an emergency situation. MCAS Miramar used its available cleaner burning generation to help the state avoid an emergency. see less | View Image Page

MIRAMAR, Calif. - NAVFAC Southwest assisted Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar, Aug. 17 in support of the San Diego community, to avoid a power emergency by using an innovative micro-grid.



San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) requested support in response to a statewide flex alert that was issued. NAVFAC Southwest Metro Production Office was notified and confirmed its ability to support the request.



“This is a huge win for the combined California Public Utility Commission, SDG&E, MCAS Miramar, and NAVFAC Southwest team,” said Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Public Works Officer Cdr. Jon Angle. “Our ability to support would not be possible without the dedicated effort of the NAVFAC Southwest MPO crews.”



NAVFAC Southwest ran the Micro-grid power plant from 4:00pm to 9:00pm. This allowed SDG&E to provide power to approximately 3,000 homes in the San Diego community by relieving some of the burden on the grid created by the base during a high demand time when grid power is limited. This event supported a flex alert and was not an Emergency Load Reduction Program situation. The event demonstrated how MCAS Miramar could support the surrounding community in an emergency situation. MCAS Miramar used its available cleaner burning generation to help the state avoid an emergency.



“This is the first event that took advantage of the Miramar Summer Generation Incentive,” said Angle. “This agreement was directly coordinated between the California Public Utility Commission, SDG&E, MCAS Miramar, and NAVFAC Southwest. This is a first-of-a-kind and one of the most innovative things we have done. The first agreement was signed last summer, however, no events were called. We re-signed the agreement this summer in July and today will be its first ever use.”



MCAS Miramar will receive energy credits from SDG&E per the agreement for this event.