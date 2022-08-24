Photo By Maj. Guster Cunningham III | Courtesy Photo/Joint Targeting School The Joint Targeting School Cadre stand...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Guster Cunningham III | Courtesy Photo/Joint Targeting School The Joint Targeting School Cadre stand outside their training facility located within the Navy’s Information Warfare Training Center located at Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex in Virginian Beach, VA, on February 16, 2022. Back Row, Left to Right - Frank Worley, Mark Leet, Anthony Ramirez, Lt Col Bob "Hostile" Wasil, CW4 Glenn Butler, Maj Nick Mazula Middle Row, Left to Right - Capt Evan Allard, LCDR Deak Childress, Loreta Ferguson, LCDR Jayson "Bobble" Trembath Front Row, Left to Right - Steve Hite, YN2 Portia Lightbourne, Capt Kevin Nakayama, LTC Drew Martin, Maj Tony "STAK" Nelson see less | View Image Page

By Mr. Deak Childress



The Joint Targeting School (JTS) is one of three functional training centers in the Joint Education and Doctrine Division of the Joint Staff J-7. Interestingly, JTS is separated from most of the Joint Staff and situated 50 miles north of the dunes of Kill Devil Hills: where the Wright Brothers first took flight, 50 miles southeast of the Historic Jamestown Settlement, and near the ruins of the first permanent English settlement in North America. In this historically significant setting, you’ll find JTS quietly occupying four rooms of a windowless building on the Dam Neck Annex of Naval Air Station Oceana. Despite a diminutive physical footprint and staff size, the significance of the JTS mission remains vitally significant and in demand. The depth and breadth of its influence can be found throughout the Department of Defense (DoD) and beyond.



Birthed from war, JTS was established in response to a Joint Unified Lessons Learned following Operation DESERT STORM. In the 26 years since its ribbon cutting on February 7th, 1996, JTS has evolved and expanded its instruction; but always with a singular focus on providing Combatant Commands (CCMD), Services, the Interagency, and select Allies & Partners operationally focused targeting training.



The Joint Training, Exercise, and Evaluation Program funds the JTS’ operations. JTS has proven an exceptionally prudent investment given the DoD’s commitment to mitigating civilian harm in conflict. JTS manages the DoD’s Collateral Damage Estimation (CDE) instruction and curriculum review programs, certifying off-site DoD and partner-nation CDE programs around the globe. When in-residence is impossible, JTS sends remote Mobile Training Teams to respond to the needs of the CCMDs. As the invasion of Ukraine demonstrates, JTS’ certification of 1,500 targeteers annually, who are proficient in directing the force and might of the U.S. Armed Forces, creates dilemmas for our adversaries.



JTS’ students represent every Combatant Command, the Intelligence Community, Interagency, and select Allies & Partners. JTS challenges students with real-world practical exercises for both nation state and non-state actor scenarios. Feedback from students and the greater Targeting Community of Interest fine-tune these scenarios. Student critiques overwhelmingly praise both instruction of the doctrinal processes and the enhancement provided by real world expertise of the instructor cadre.



Perhaps the best example of JTS’ recognized value is exemplified by the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence assigning Chief Warrant Officer Four Glenn Butler to the JTS as his place of duty. Chief Butler’s expertise in targeting and dedication to excellence invaluably benefits JTS and its students.



The JTS courses are enhanced by a senior mentor and guest lecture series provided by the CIA, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Army Space and Missile Defense Command, and the Air Force’s 363d ISR Wing, just to name a few. Meaningful discussions and creative thinking are the norm and greatly contribute to developing the targeting subject matter experts of the future Joint Force.



If you would like information about how the JTS may be able to support your organization, call 757-492-0270 or 757-492-0295. Also, check out our portal at https://www.jcs.mil/Doctrine/Joint-Training/Joint-Functional-Schools/JTS/.