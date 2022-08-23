Cadets receive leadership advice from JRTC units

Courtesy Photo | (Right photos)Cadets speak with case study subjects about leadership challenges and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (Right photos)Cadets speak with case study subjects about leadership challenges and lessons from their Army experiences. (Photo by Maj. Renee Sanjuan) see less | View Image Page

How often do you get to read a case study and then meet the leaders first-hand to hear their perspective and ask questions?



The PL100 class, General Psychology and Leadership, is doing just that with case studies of lieutenants from across the Army. This summer, the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership brought Capt. Brady Dearden back to the department to teach PL100. Dearden currently serves as an Observer, Controller, Trainer (OCT) at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC).



In this role, he had the idea to bring JRTC leadership lessons to the classroom and quickly got to work operating with the rotating units to build case studies for the West Point cadets.



“I observed lieutenants time and again fighting through the challenges of a combat training center,” Dearden said, “I felt we could capture their leadership growth and share these impactful lessons with cadets in the classroom.”



Dearden currently has 13 JRTC leadership videos to include lieutenants in action from Fort Polk, Louisiana; Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; and Fort Greely, Alaska.



Dearden and his colleagues brought these case studies to life with cadets. The course orchestrated two video teleconferences with junior officers from the 101st Airborne Division, 10th Mountain Division and 25th Infantry Division.



Cadets watched the JRTC case studies beforehand and were then able to speak with the same lieutenants in the case studies during video teleconferences.



“The event taught me that leadership is a true focus in the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership,” Class of 2025 Cadet David Garcia explained. “Speaking with officers out in the force really made me feel that I am preparing to be a leader in the Army.”



The videos are now being further integrated into the PL100 ‘Leader Toolkit,’ which brings Army leadership applications to life in the course curriculum.



“I see so many lieutenants at JRTC who are great leaders and eager to give back,” Dearden said. “It’s inspiring to see their leadership, and I am sure they will likewise inspire cadets to grow and become ever better leaders.”



Every summer, the U.S. Military Academy teaches courses during the Summer Term Academic Program. This summer, 748 cadets took part across 36 classes.



Learn more about the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership at https://bit.ly/WP_BSL.



Learn more about West Point’s academic program at www.westpoint.edu/academics.