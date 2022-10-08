773rd Participates in Multi-Component Training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester | Soldiers from the 773rd Civil Support Team (CST,) 7th Mission Support Command, the 7th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester | Soldiers from the 773rd Civil Support Team (CST,) 7th Mission Support Command, the 7th Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) - Civil Support Team (CST), Missouri Army National Guard, and the 43rd Civil Support Team, South Carolina Army National Guard, pose for a team photo following multi-component survey team training at the Baumholder Military Operations in Urban Terrain training site, August 10. “The WMD-CST community is small,” said U.S. Army Maj. Brian Hatcher, Deputy Commander of the 7th WMD-CST. “Training across components allows teams to analyze and critique their process and adopt new methods.” The 773rd is the only civil support team in America's Army Reserve and the only CST asset in Europe. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers from the 773rd Civil Support Team (CST,) 7th Mission Support Command, the 7th Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) - Civil Support Team (CST), Missouri Army National Guard, and the 43rd Civil Support Team, South Carolina Army National Guard, joined forces for survey team training at the Baumholder Military Operations in Urban Terrain training site, August 10.



The 773rd has a broad spectrum of capabilities, making them a valuable asset, employable across the U.S. Army Europe and Africa footprint.



Survey teams conducted site characterizations of simulated clandestine labs, collected samples of notional substances and practiced their decontamination procedures while the 7th and the 43rd personnel provided oversight and feedback.



“The WMD-CST community is small,” said U.S. Army Maj. Brian Hatcher, Deputy Commander of the 7th WMD-CST. “Training across components allows teams to analyze and critique their process and adopt new methods.”



Sgt. Tristan Close, the team leader of the 773rd’s survey team appreciated the opportunity ahead of the unit’s external evaluation.



“National Guard CSTs are routinely employed and evaluated,” said Close. “Collaborating with them was valuable for our team and allowed us to exchange ideas and adapt to new ways of doing things.”



