The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team took part in a training event that tested them on effectively responding to a simulated suspicious package scenario. In this training scenario, the simulated suspicious package was delivered to the building via courier and the EOD team used devices such as a portable x-ray system and generator to examine the munition and can confirm or deny the presence of an explosive hazard.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 21:44 Story ID: 427905 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD keeps dorms safe during training event, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.