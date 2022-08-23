Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD keeps dorms safe during training event

    EOD keeps dorms safe during training event

    Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | Senior Airman Zakari Haines, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal...... read more read more

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    08.23.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team took part in a training event that tested them on effectively responding to a simulated suspicious package scenario. In this training scenario, the simulated suspicious package was delivered to the building via courier and the EOD team used devices such as a portable x-ray system and generator to examine the munition and can confirm or deny the presence of an explosive hazard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 21:44
    Story ID: 427905
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD keeps dorms safe during training event, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    EOD keeps dorms safe during training event
    EOD keeps dorms safe during training event
    EOD keeps dorms safe during training even
    EOD keeps dorms safe during training event
    EOD keeps dorms safe during training event
    EOD keeps dorms safe during training event
    EOD keeps dorms safe during training event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    Republic of Korea
    8 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT