The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team took part in a training event that tested them on effectively responding to a simulated suspicious package scenario. In this training scenario, the simulated suspicious package was delivered to the building via courier and the EOD team used devices such as a portable x-ray system and generator to examine the munition and can confirm or deny the presence of an explosive hazard.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 21:44
|Story ID:
|427905
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD keeps dorms safe during training event, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
