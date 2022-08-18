U.S. Army North honors USAA at Building 44 rededication

Photo By Pfc. Gianna Sulger | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, U.S. Army North commanding general, shows Wayne...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Gianna Sulger | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, U.S. Army North commanding general, shows Wayne Peacock, president and chief executive of USAA, and the USAA team around the original USAA building to celebrate history with USAA and the U.S. Army during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Building 44 on Joint-Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston,Texas, Aug.18, 2022.The ceremony honored USAA’s historical roots among the local San Antonio, Texas community and celebrated the long-standing partnership with U.S. Army North in connection to the building. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS – U.S. Army North hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Building 44 at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022.



The ceremony honored USAA’s historical roots in the local San Antonio, Texas community and celebrated the long-standing partnership through the building.



Originally serving as USAA’s headquarters in 1927 with U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), and its predecessor, Fourth U.S. Army, who purchased the property from USAA in 1959. Building 44 now serves as part of the headquarters for U.S. Army North (Fifth Army).



Now newly renovated, the building moves into its next chapter of supporting U.S. Army North’s core operations.



USAA and U.S. Army North entities not only share established geographical roots, but intertwine in a mutual purpose serving the unique needs of the U.S. military community and its families.



“The thing I’d like to communicate the most to this team is how much we appreciate the partnership, from its inception by Army officers in 1922, to what it is today serving military-connected families,” said U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, commanding general of U.S. Army North.



Always having served as a center to military life, the people who now work in Building 44 carry forward the mission of U.S. Army North in providing homeland defense theater security cooperation, and collaborating with interagency partners and civil authorities during joint disaster response in support of U.S. Northern Command.



“It’s a testament to what USAA is all about, taking care of those who served and their family members,” said Evans. “We consider it a real privilege to be able to partner with USAA, as we share like-minded priorities.”



Mr. Wayne Peacock, president and chief executive officer of USAA, expressed a similar perspective.



“We’re glad to be part of the continued history of Building 44,” said Peacock. “It’s a labor of love to serve the military community. We know at the end of the day what service members do is how we get to enjoy this great country and the freedom it rewards.”



For nearly 100 years and beyond, the importance of the building’s service to the American people will live on in memory of USAA’s distinguished history and U.S. Army North’s abiding dedication to defending the homeland.