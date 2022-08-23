NAVFAC Pacific Awards $10 Million Task Order for Work in Australia

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $10 million firm-fixed-price task order under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to GHD Setiadi Kaula AE JV, of Honolulu, Hawaii on Aug. 19.



The task order provides for a full Design-Bid-Build construction package consisting of full plans, specifications, detailed cost estimate, and other related services for fiscal year 23 Military Construction Project P-923, Aircraft Parking Apron, Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base in Darwin, Australia. The scope includes an aircraft parking apron, shoulder pavement, rinse facility, wash rack, and helicopter landing pads.



The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, site visits/engineering investigations, 35% design submittal, 35% design/cost and schedule risk analysis (CSRA) review meeting, 60% design submittal, 60% design/CSRA review meeting, 100% pre-final design submittal, 100% design/CSRA review meeting, environmental/construction permit preparation, back-check quality control final design submittal, and signed final design submittal.



Work on this contract will be performed in Darwin, Australia, with an expected design completion date of December 2023.



This project will continue to strengthen the U.S.’s relationship with our Australian counterparts while constructing new infrastructure in the Northern Territory of Australia.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 Story ID: 427891 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US