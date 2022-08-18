The Tides Bring in the Iwo Jima

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Klimenko, USS Iwo Jima Public Affairs

NORFOLK (Aug. 22, 2022) – Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) spent their Thursday afternoon at a baseball game at Harbor Park watching the Norfolk Tides versus the Durham Bulls in Norfolk, Virginia, Aug. 18.

The baseball game was part of the ship’s “Iwo Experience” initiative in which the crew attends a quarterly event which aims to boost morale, build camaraderie, and reward Sailors for their hard work. The event was launched with Commanding Officer Capt. Judd Krier throwing out the opening pitch and the Iwo Jima Color Guard parading the colors during the national anthem, performed by Fire Controlman 3rd Class Miles McGill.

“As part of our Iwo Experience program, we were excited to go to a Tides game and show appreciation for both our Sailors and their families whose hard work and sacrifices do not go unnoticed,” said Krier. “It is important to recognize their achievements over the past quarter and I am glad that the Sailors had a blast at the game!”

The event helps keep morale high during Iwo Jima’s maintenance period at General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) – Norfolk. “As a relatively new Sailor aboard Iwo Jima, it is refreshing to see all the different events and effort being put into the morale of the crew,” said Operations Specialist First Class Stephanie Reyes. “I look forward to seeing what’s next and passing on the positive energy to my junior Sailors.”

Approximately 850 Sailors from the Iwo Jima attended this Iwo Experience event. Previously, the Iwo Jima crew attended the movie Top Gun: Maverick in May as part of the Iwo Experience. The command Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) representative has been working with various sources such as the Harbor Park administrators to implement these programs.

“The main focus for MWR is to make sure Sailors have opportunities to experience recreational activities that promote morale and welfare and reinforce resiliency,” said Chelton Wynter, MWR representative aboard Iwo Jima. “Any opportunity for personnel to have some time away from the ship, whether attending a baseball game, going deep sea fishing or participating in Captain’s Cup events, supports our mission.”

