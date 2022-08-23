Blood Recipient ‘Keeps On’ Telling Others About the Impact Donors Make

Photo By Sarah Lopez | Vanessa Aguilar, ASBP blood donor recruiter at US Navy Medicine Readiness and Training...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Lopez | Vanessa Aguilar, ASBP blood donor recruiter at US Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam Blood Donor Center (US NMRTCG BDC), donating blood at the donor center. She has been donating since she was 18 “because it saved her life at 15 years of age..”. see less | View Image Page

Vanessa Aguilar is the ASBP blood donor recruiter at US Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam Blood Donor Center (US NMRTCG BDC). Previously a phlebotomist in her hometown of San Diego, California, Aguilar shared that working with the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) enforced “the importance of being able to have blood stocked in hospitals.” The ASBP is the official blood program of the US military with a mission to supply quality blood products and support to military healthcare operations worldwide.



Not only does Aguilar educate and motivate others to donate blood for the military community as her job, she is a regular donor herself. Beyond working with the ASBP and knowing how donations directly impact service members and their families around the globe, she related her firsthand account of what motivated her to begin donating years ago.



“I donate blood because it saved my life at 15 years of age. I was in an automobile accident in San Diego on June 20, 2013,” said Aguilar. “I broke my femur, my head was injured, and I landed myself in a coma. As this occurred, I needed three blood transfusions: one at the scene, second upon arrival, and third during surgery.”



Fortunately, she was able to make a recovery, and was grateful for the fire department that saved her life that night, along with the medical team at the hospital.



Aguilar shared that “I can only imagine not having a blood transfusion. This is why I donate blood; to give someone a second chance…I’ve come to realize that something bad doesn’t have to happen to you in order for you to do something great for others, to see the impact it can give.”



She has been donating blood since she was 18 and continues to ‘keep on’ saving lives. So far, her total donation volume is estimated to be over three gallons of whole blood donated.



“I try my best to donate when I have time and have mainly donated with civilian organizations until I learned about the ASBP,” Aguilar related. “Now I donate with a primary focus for ASBP, our service members and beneficiaries.”



US NMRTCG BDC Director Navy Lt. Apolinar Ortiz knows firsthand about Aguilars dedication, stating that “Vanessa puts so much love into her work and knowing her story I can see how she can encourage donors. This is not just a job or a donation to her, but a gift at a second chance to those like her.”



As a committed blood donor with the ASBP, on staff as a blood recruiter and as one who has been directly impacted with donations, Aguilar has some advice to share with those considering donating but who are not sure. Aguilar explains: “...helping others understand that blood donations save lives helps to overcome hesitation. If not that, just think about what if someone you love needed a transfusion…blood transfusion helps give someone a second chance.”



The need for blood is constant and it is a critical tool to help people live, heal and ‘keep on’. Every donation can help make that happen with donors and supporters like Aguilar. Keep on, Vanessa!



About the Armed Services Blood Program

Since 1962, the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) is the official blood program of the United States military. Our mission is to provide quality blood products and support to military health care operations worldwide; from the battlefield to the local hospital, whenever and wherever needed. The ASBP collects, processes, stores, transports, and distributes blood products to service members, their families, retirees and veterans in peace and war. In an ASBP Enterprise view – Military Health Affairs, Defense Health Agency, Service Blood Programs and Combatant Commands – we operate under common goals, metrics, procedures, and work together to shape the future.



The ASBP is one of four organizations tasked with providing a safe blood supply to the nation. Our program also works closely with our civilian counterparts in times of need to maximize the availability of this national treasure.



To find out more about the ASBP or schedule an appointment to donate, please visit www.militaryblood.dod.mil.