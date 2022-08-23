U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Host the 2022 Inspector General Conference

Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA — The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command welcomed Sgt. Maj. Larry H. Orvis Jr., senior enlisted leader, Department of the Army Inspector General for the Inspector General Training Workshop, which took place here Aug. 2 and 3.

The workshop provided an opportunity for DAIG, TRADOC leadership, and IGs from across the command to address current priorities and share information via discussion panels and best practice briefings.

The workshop had multiple presenters including: Orvis; Col. Scott W. Kirkpatrick, The Inspector General School commandant; and Sgt. Maj. Oscar Mullinax, TRADOC IG sergeant major.

“I just recently took over as the CIG for Center for Initial Military Training (CIMT). This workshop is beneficial because I am receiving information from the DAIG and TRADOC IG, plus learning from my peers as they share their best practices. The workshop provides me with good information to take back with me for implementation and improvement,” said Maj. Latanya M. Matthews, CIG, CIMT.

Orvis spoke on how those in attendance could continue improving as an organization and continuing developing as inspector general professionals. During the workshop, they had an opportunity to ask questions and discuss any concerns they are experiencing at their own units.

“We are able to use this workshop as a time to connect and share our individual expertise with each other allowing us to become a better inspectors general,” Kirkpatrick said.

The attendees will take the information they received throughout the workshop and inform their offices and installations, while leadership will take the feedback they gained to create change, making the Army stronger overall.

During the workshop, Orvis recognized the three 2022 TRADOC IG of the Year recipients. The award recipients are as follows: NCO Inspector General of the Year, Sgt. First Class Bradley Close, Fires Center of Excellence; Civilian Inspector General of the Year Category II, Diane Williams, Deputy Chief of Assistance and Investigation, TRADOC; Civilian Inspector General of the Year Category III, Evan Brown, Cadet Command.

The function of the Office of Inspector General is essential to commanders, leaders, and Soldiers. Not only does the office oversee Army internal affairs, but it also ensures rules and protocols are followed.

Originally created in 1777, the IG was responsible for reviewing the troops, seeing that officers and Soldiers were instructed during exercise maneuvers, and that officers commanded properly and with justice.

Although the responsibilities of the IG have evolved over the years, they still perform a vital role in the Army. Today, the IG primarily focuses on inspections, assistance, investigations, teaching, and training. Additionally, the IG serves as a member on the commander’s team to provide advice and counsel as an objective third-party.

“At the end of the day, having these types of in-person workshops continues to reinforce relationships and to build connections, which we rely on to help us solve IG related issues,” Kirkpatrick said.

