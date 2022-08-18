August 18, 2022

U.S. Coast Guard 9th District Great Lakes

Contact: Lt. Anthony Gallegos

(414) 747-7153



Coast Guard reminds boaters of safe vessel navigation



FRANKFORT, Mich. – Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan is reminding boaters not to impede the safe passage of vessels within the Frankfort Harbor and Channel Entrance to Betsie Lake.



The Coast Guard has received numerous reports regarding recreational vessels and anglers impeding the safe movement of vessels transiting the Frankfort Channel and Harbor leading into Betsie Lake. State and local law enforcement have also fielded reports of vessels being forced to transit in dangerously shallow waters due to mariners refusing to move. All mariners are reminded that it is a violation of federal regulations to impede a vessel that can “safely navigate only within a narrow channel of fairway.”



“The safety of the recreational and commercial boating public is our number one priority,” said Commander Doreen McCarthy, Deputy Sector Commander. “Impeding a vessel that is constrained by its draft is very dangerous and can result in serious injury or death.”



Boaters found to be impeding a commercial vessel may be subject to fines up to $5,000.



The Coast Guard will be holding a town hall meeting for all concerned mariners focusing on safe navigation in the Frankfort Channel. More information with date, times and details will be coming in the near future.



Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan public affairs officer at (414) 405-6436 or via email at Anthony.R.Gallegos@uscg.mil.



