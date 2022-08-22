Media Advisory: Coast Guard to dedicate building in honor of Dr. Olivia J. Hooker, first African- American woman in Coast Guard



Editor’s Note: Media planning to attend should RSVP no later than 3 p.m. Wednesday by contacting the Public Affairs Office at (216) 902-6020.



WHAT: The Coast Guard will hold a building dedication ceremony in honor of Dr. Olivia J. Hooker, the first African-American woman to serve in the United States Coast Guard.

WHO: Cleveland area Coast Guard leadership, City of Cleveland leadership, maritime industry stakeholders, and federal, state, and local agency representatives.

WHEN: Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Cleveland, 1055 E Ninth St, Cleveland, OH 44114



CLEVELAND – Members from Marine Safety Unit Cleveland will dedicate the administrative building to Dr. Olivia Hooker, Coast Guard heroine and trailblazer.



U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael J. Johnston, Commander, Ninth Coast Guard District, will be presiding over the event. The City of Cleveland Mayor, Hon. Justin M. Bibb is scheduled to attend.



Dr. Hooker was the first African-American woman to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard. She joined the SPARS [Semper Paratus, Always Ready] in February 1945 and served primarily in Boston in support of the war effort. She devoted the remainder of her life to advancing equity and inclusion through

community advocacy and education.



Marine Safety Unit Cleveland is located at 1055 East Ninth Street, across from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 06:34 Story ID: 427829 Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Media Advisory: Coast Guard to dedicate building in honor of Dr. Olivia J. Hooker, first African- American woman in Coast Guard, by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.