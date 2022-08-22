Wolf Pack returns from RF-A 22-3, completes more than 250 training hours

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Wolf Pack members completed more than 250 training hours during RED FLAG-ALASKA 22-3, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 21.



More than 120 personnel with the 80th Fighter Squadron and 35th Fighter Generation Squadron spent a month planning, executing and learning from the large force exercise as they worked in a simulated contingent environment.



“Red Flag really challenged our maintenance personnel to be innovative and use limited resources while collaborating together with other units to achieve a common goal,” said Master Sgt. Andrew Dotson, 35th FGS Red Flag maintenance project officer.



During this event, the Wolf Pack had a unique opportunity to work with the Royal Australian Air Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps service members as they executed more than 150 training missions in the Joint-Pacific Alaska Range Complex.



“This type of large force exercise training is invaluable to our squadron, especially to our young Wingmen who have never flown in such a dense mission environment,” said Lt. Col. Branden Felker, 80th Fighter Squadron commander.



During routine training missions, pilots would fly with as many as 80 aircraft as they simulated battles with and against fourth and fifth-generation aircraft to accomplish their objectives.



“The value of stand-off weapons employment and integration between fourth and fifth generation aircraft were the largest takeaways for our unit,” Felker said. “We look forward to increasing both our lethality and survivability in this threat environment as upgrades come online for our fighters.”

