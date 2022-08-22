8th Force Support Squadron flex mortuary affairs skills

The 8th Force Support Squadron career development team was tested on their ability to report simulated death notifications as part of a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea Aug. 19, 2022. In this scenario, Airmen received information of an individual who died of a simulated heart attack placing emphasis on communication and swift reporting.

Date Taken: 08.22.2022
Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR