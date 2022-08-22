The 8th Force Support Squadron career development team was tested on their ability to report simulated death notifications as part of a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea Aug. 19, 2022. In this scenario, Airmen received information of an individual who died of a simulated heart attack placing emphasis on communication and swift reporting.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 22:12
|Story ID:
|427808
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Force Support Squadron flex mortuary affairs skills, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
