    8th Force Support Squadron flex mortuary affairs skills

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 8th Force Support Squadron career development team was tested on their ability to report simulated death notifications as part of a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea Aug. 19, 2022. In this scenario, Airmen received information of an individual who died of a simulated heart attack placing emphasis on communication and swift reporting.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 22:12
    Story ID: 427808
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Force Support Squadron flex mortuary affairs skills, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    Republic of Korea
    8 FW

