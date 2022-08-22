Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th CES fire team conducts burning structural response training

    8th CES fire team conducts burning structural response training

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Kunsan Air Base’s 8th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department responded to a simulated structural fire during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2022.

    During the training, firefighters practiced safely entering the building, rescuing victims, and locating and extinguishing the flames.

    Firefighters respond to emergencies to ensure the safety of lives through rescue and providing aftercare.

