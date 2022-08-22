8th CES fire team conducts burning structural response training

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Kunsan Air Base’s 8th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department responded to a simulated structural fire during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2022.



During the training, firefighters practiced safely entering the building, rescuing victims, and locating and extinguishing the flames.



Firefighters respond to emergencies to ensure the safety of lives through rescue and providing aftercare.

