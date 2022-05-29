Army Beats Navy– In the Galley

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – U.S. Army cooks Sgt. Nico Maclin and Private 1st Class Ty-Yonne Jones, Regimental Support Squadron (RSS), 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment (11th ACR,) cooks, earned the title “best chefs” in the ‘Galley Wars” competition aboard the USN Battleship Iowa Museum May 29, 2022, during Los Angeles Fleet Week. The competition pitted the best cooks in the Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard against each other as they utilized ingredients found on a ship or in the field, supplemented with a small budget of locally sourced items, to create mouth-watering culinary fare judged by a panel of celebrity and executive level chefs.

This year’s theme was Pacific Rim-inspired surf and turf. With just a 30 minute time limit, teams of two prepared and grilled swordfish, steak and two sides– all in front of a cheering live audience and cameras.

Maclin began the competition looking composed and confident, despite the pressure.

“We are more than Army strong–we are chef strong,” said Maclin..

‘We are probably some of the best [chefs] in the armed forces,” Maclin warned the other teams. “I am looking forward to going up against our brothers in arms, but, hey– lookout; you’re going to get destroyed.”

Support Squadron Commander Lieutenant Colonel Jesus Pena, RSS, 11th ACR, along with a group of Soldiers from the regiment, was there at Fleet Week to support the team.

“What I am looking for [in these soldiers] is pride, passion, care and initiative,” Pena said. “These are the best damn troopers and finest in the land right here!”

The Army team’s winning dishes included a New York steak smothered in a merlot and chocolate reduction sauce served with herbed sweet potatoes topped with a raspberry garnish and grilled swordfish braised in white wine served with risotto, fried truffle, swiss chard and blistered potatoes.

During the judging, celebrity chef Derrick Fox called merMaclin and Jones’ merlot and chocolate reduction sauce “out of bounds” good and praised their grilling technique.

Staff Sgt. Kadisha McKenzie, RSS,11th ACR, platoon sgt.,said she chose the two Troopers for the Fleet Week competition based on their dedication, teamwork and creativity– both in the kitchen of the Blackhorse Diner and out in the “box,” or training area, at the National Training Center (NTC,) Fort Irwin, Calif.

“Maclin just has a passion for cooking. He can make something out of nothing. When we go to the field, he is always trying new things and bringing them out to the troops… it’s just amazing,” said McKenzie. “It’s a real morale builder for the guys out there.”

“Jones and Sergeant Maclin worked so well together here, I just knew they were the team.” McKenzie added. “I was so proud… I just knew they were going to win.”

During Fleet Week, members of the public have the opportunity to meet Army, Navy, Marine and Coast Guard cooks and experience America’s sea services while service members participate in a variety of community service events— and show off their cooking.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 17:20 Story ID: 427796 Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Beats Navy– In the Galley, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.