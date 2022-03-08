Explosive Fellowships

CAMP RIPLEY NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Minn.— It’s not uncommon for military members to interact with each other several times over the course of their careers, or to form tight knit bonds that transcend careers or state boarders.



“It all goes back to December of 2015, when I was a young senior airman,” said Air National Guard Master Sgt. Steven Lovan, 148th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team Leader. “I met, for the first time, a Tech. Sgt. Dustin Turner.”



Master Sgt. Dustin Turner, EOD Team Leader from the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky, and Lovan are working together at Camp Ripley National Guard Base, Minnesota to assist the 123rd Airlift Wing Contingency Response Group with field contingency response refresher training Aug 3, 2022.



“We are here to go ahead and assist them in creating and providing counter improvised explosive device and unexploded ordnance awareness training,” said Turner, “as well as giving practical applications through the use of battlefield effects and explosive simulations.”



A few of the 123rd Airlift Wing CRG missions have been supporting wartime efforts, assisting Covid-19 response missions, and humanitarian relief for national disasters.



“This is the first of its kind done by the Guard,” said Tech Sgt. Ryan McNary, 123rd Airlift Wing CRG, Kentucky Air National Guard. The training involves many training objectives including convoy operations, reaction to fire, tactical combat casualty care, night vision driving, land navigation, map reading and more.



There are several Flights that operate out of various bases, however, the 123rd CRG is one of two Air National Guard units to have CR, but they invited other bases all over the world including the 445th Airlift Wing from Germany, and the 156th Wing from Puerto Rico to participate in the training.



“Our units have trained together multiple times throughout the last several years now,” said Lovan in reference to the current partnership with Turner. The 123rd CRG planned this training event quite a while ago and asked for EOD assistance. When Master Sgt. Turner found out it was going to be at Camp Ripley; he reached out to the 148th EOD Flight, seeing as how Camp Ripley is kind of our back yard.”



Not every Air National Guard unit has EOD and training can take them all over. Oftentimes training with each other and establishing friendships and bonds that will follow them through their careers. They are able to call upon one another when they need assistance with training or completing mission objectives.



“All 18 Air National Guard EOD units tend to train together and work together pretty often. We are definitely on a first name basis with alot of our counterparts. Not to say what Dustin and I have is not special,” Lovan jested, “but it is very common to see EOD, especially in the Air National Guard work hand in hand to complete the mission, even if it’s not their particular state.”

