NMCCL medical faculty recognized for advancing their teaching capabilities

Three health care professionals with Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune were recently recognized for advancing their medical education. Teaching certificates were presented by the Uniformed Services University on August 17, 2022 to Commander Dink Jardine, Commander Dan Hwang, and Commander Andy Kung.



Certificates were presented as part of the USU’s Faculty Development Certificate program which offers courses for any teaching faculty within the Military Health System. The program gives teaching faculty the opportunity to develop teaching qualifications through class work within a designated track, peer observations, and writing.



Completing these courses earn medical, teaching faculty continuing education credits for their academic record. This development opportunity was made possible through a partnership between NMCCL and USU.



“We know that the faculty role is a strong element of both personal and professional satisfaction and active-duty retention,” said Jardine. “By providing these ongoing opportunities, we aim to support our faculty in their growth and ensure we train the next generation of military medical professionals.



The following certificates were presented:

Dr. Dink Jardine, NMCCL Designated Institutional Official and Director for Professional Education - Faculty Development Certificate in Advanced Teaching

Dr. Dan Hwang, NMCCL Family Medicine Program Director – Faculty Development Certificate in Teaching

Dr. Andrew Kung, NMCCL General Surgeon - Faculty Development Certificate in Teaching

