New York Army and Air Guard host exhibits at Great New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, New York--Visitors to the Great New York State fair will be able to get a close-up look at New York Army and Air National Guard equipment and talk to Army and Air Guard members about their military service, when the fair kicks off on August 24, 2022.



The New York Army National Guard will have a display set up along the fair fence-line between gates 3 and 4.



The exhibit will feature a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, which is used to transport up to 10 troops and can lift a howitzer, as well as the M-119 howitzer the helicopter lifts.



There will be a mine resistant vehicle, known as an MRAP, on display as well as a humvee, which is used to transport Soldiers and gear.



There will also be an Allied Trades Specialists Trailer on hand. This trailer is a complete workshop used to fabricate spare parts when required and specialists from the 427th Brigade Support Battalion will be on hand making parts during the run of the fair.



Army National Guard recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and members of the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery will also be staffing the exhibit.



The New York Air National Guard's 174th Attack Wing will be set up in the State Fair Expo Center and will feature an MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft which the wing flies from Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse.



Visitors can also find out what it is like to fly an MQ-9 by checking out the simulated ground control station which will be at the exhibit. Pilots in ground control stations take off and land the aircraft.



The exhibit will include a humvee, fire-fighting vehicle, a security forces vehicle, an all-terrain vehicle, and a palletized field kitchen.



The kitchen, known as a SPEK for "single pallet expeditionary kitchen" is used to feed Airmen who are deployed overseas or can be used to feed people during a weather emergency hear at home.



Members of the 174th Attack Wing and Air National Guard recruiters will be on hand to discuss their Air Guard jobs and answer questions.