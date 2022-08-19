U.S. Army Completes UH-60V Initial Operational Test & Evaluation

The Utility Helicopters Project Office recently completed a successful Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E) of the UH-60V Blackhawk Helicopter at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The UH-60V is an upgraded variant of the legacy UH-60L with a digital glass cockpit and integrated avionics suite.



The purpose of the test and evaluation is to demonstrate and assess the degree to which the aircraft meets its designated requirements and set the conditions for the full rate production point.



The IOT&E began July 5 and during three weeks of preliminary testing, pilots flew more than 120 hours with five UH-60V helicopters under realistic battlefield conditions. Record testing took place July 28 - Aug. 5 and concluded with the aircraft accumulating over 200 flight hours, successfully demonstrating the model’s capabilities. The completion of IOT&E marks a significant milestone for the UH-60V program on the pathway to full rate production.



“This successful IOT&E allows the Army to make an informed decision on transitioning the UH-60V to full-rate production," said UH-60V Product Manager Lt. Col. Howard Swanson. "The UH-60V recapitalized the combat proven UH-60L, applying the latest information and technology enhancements making it "UH-60M Like" to support the warfighter. “



The Operational Test Command Operational Test Report is expected to be released in 30 days and the Army Test and Evaluation Command Operational Evaluation Report is expected to be released in Dec 2022.

